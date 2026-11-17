Cody Fajardo leads the Edmonton Elks to a 37-30 vIctory over the Montreal Alouettes in the 113th Grey Cup, earning MVP honors in a game that set new television viewership records.

Elks Secure Historic Championship Victory

The Edmonton Elks captured the 113th Grey Cup with a decisive 37-30 victory over the Montreal Alouettes , marking a monumental achievement for the franchise and its quarterback Cody Fajardo . The championship game, held at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, featured a thrilling contest characterized by six lead changes, tying a Grey Cup record for the mOst score switches in a single title game. The Elks ultimately sealed their victory in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to two scores with a field goal and maintaining their advantage until the final whistle. This triumph represents Edmonton's fifteenth Grey Cup title and thier first championship since 2015, capping off an improbable season that saw the team rise from years of mediocrity to the pinnacle of Canadian football.

At the center of the action was Cody Fajardo, who was named the Most Valuable Player presented by Securian Canada. Fajardo delivered a masterful performance, accounting for all four of Edmonton's touchdowns through a combination of passing and rushing. He completed sixteen of twenty-two passes for 199 yards, connecting on two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Additionally, Fajardo rushed twelve times for forty-five yards and two rushing touchdowns, showcasing the versatility that has defined his career. His performance was particularly poignant given his history with the opponent; he previously led the Montreal Alouettes to a Grey Cup victory in 2023 as their starting quarterback yet was discarded by the team following the 2024 season. Fajardo,a former Nevada star, has now won three Grey Cups in his career, joining an elite group of players who have lifted the trophy multiple times.

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Montreal fought valiantly to keep the game competitive, led by their own standout quarterback, Davis Alexander. Alexander completed twenty-one of thirty-six passes for 226 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing score of his own. He also connected with Tyson Philpot, who was named the Most Valuable Canadian presented by Coinbase,for a game-high eighty receiving yards. The Alouettes showed resilience throughout the contest, answering Edmonton's scores with drives of their own. however, late in the second half, Edmonton's defense stiffened when it mattered most. key stops, including a disruption by Malik Carney on a critical second-down attempt, prevented Montreal from extending their lead further. Despite another Grey Cup runner-up finish,Alexander and the Alouettes demonstrated the strength of their roster, which included Most Outstanding Player Alexander and a balanced offense that kept pressure on Edmonton for all four quarters.

Supporting Fajardo,the Elks received crucial contributions from their supporting cast. Running back Justin Rankin was instrumental in the later stages of the game,racking up eighty-five rushing yards on thirteen carries. Tight finish Joshua Cephus caught two touchdown passes from Fajardo,proving to be a reliable target in the end zone. Wide receiver Brendon O'Leary-Orange, who also played college football at Nevada,contributed four catches for forty-four yards. the special teams unit also played a vital role, with kicker Vincent Blanchard converting three field goals, including two in the fourth quarter to help secure the two-score margin. The victory solidified Edmonton's place at the top of the Canadian Football League, ending a drought that had frustrated fans and players alike for nearly a decade.

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Record-Breaking Viewership and Cultural Impact

Beyond the athletic achievements on the field,the 113th Grey Cup shattered television and digital viewing records across Canada. Preliminary overnight data from Numeris revealed that the game attracted an average audience of four million viewers across major broadcasters including TSN, CTV, RDS, and Crave. When counting unique viewers across all platforms, nearly 10.7 million Canadians watched the championship, highlighting the enduring popularity of the event. the broadcast represented the number one program of the day, with TSN and CTV ranking as the most-watched networks during the prime moment slot.

Digital engagement also surged significantly compared to previous years. Live streaming viewership across Bell Media platforms increased by forty-four percent relative to the previous year's championship game. Social media metrics reflected this digital boom, with TSN's official accounts garnering more than seven million video views and over ten million impressions across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X. The TSN TikTok Reside stream alone attracted one hundred thousand views, indicating a growing appreciation for the event among younger demographics. the cultural phenomenon extended to the halftime show, where multi-platinum country star Riley Green drew an average audience of 3.8 million viewers, with the number peaking at 5.3 million as the Elks closed out their victory.

The robust viewership numbers underscored the health and reach of the Canadian Football League. The four Grey Cup Playoff games leading up to the championship attracted an average audience of 1.1 million viewers, an eight percent increase compared to the 2025 playoffs. This trend suggests that interest in the league is not only sustained but growing, with fans engaging deeply with both the traditional broadcast experience and modern digital platforms. The success of the 113th Grey Cup serves as a testament to the competitive balance in the league and the compelling narratives that continue to draw millions of Canadians to their televisions every November.