Edmonds residents urge the city council to ban kratom after Aedan Morgan's fatal overdose highlights unregulated sales dangers in Washington.

Residents in the city of Edmonds are demanding that the city council implement an immediate ban on the sale of Kratom and related products. This growing movement was triggered by the tragic death of seventeen-year-old Aedan Morgan, who passed away on August 1. The local medical examiner confirmed that the teen died from an overdose directly related to the substance.

Tragic Death Sparks Local Policy Change

Sorine Morgan, Aedan's mother, described the enduring pain of losing her son. She stated that she still smells her son in his room and waits for his return. The toxicology results took several weeks to return, providing definitive answers about the cause of death. The findings confirmed that substances related to kratom were the sole cause of the fatal overdose.

Also read 60 Minutes Transcript: Kratom, often sold as an herbal supplement, can pose serious health risks

The case has drawn attention from Shannon Sessions, executive director of Support 7. Her non-profit responds to unexpected death cases with first responders. Sessions noted that Morgan's death was the fifth fatal overdose from kratom in the area this year. She emphasized that the crisis affects people of all ages, not just youth or those experiencing homelessness.

Unregulated Sales and Aggressive Marketing Tactics

Kratom originates from leaves of a tree in Southeast Asia. Traditionally, these leaves are used to make teas or chewed with effects similar to opioids. However, the products sold in Washington state are often concentrated, synthetic, or partially synthetic versions. These formulations are highly addictive and sold with no regulation on age limits or purchase quantities.

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Cal McGrath, Aedan's stepfather, investigated how his stepson accessed the drug. He visited local stores and encountered aggressive sales tactics. He witnessed clerks offering steep discounts to encourage bulk purchases. One package was originally priced at one hundred dollars. The staff immediately lowered the price to sixty dollars when he lacked funds.

McGrath reported that clerks offered even deeper discounts for buying three packs. He described these practices as frightening and designed to maximize sales regardless of customer safety. The lack of oversight allows gas stations and smoke shops to sell these dangerous substances freely.

Community Mobilization for Public Safety

The Morgan family is now working with community members to prevent similar tragedies. They believe the current lack of regulation poses a severe risk to public health. The case has galvanized local residents to take immediate action against the unregulated sale of these substances.

Petitions calling for a ban are currently available at several stores in Edmonds. Locations including FIELD/Morgan & Moss, Ombu, and Brigids are collecting signatures. The goal is to present these demands to the city council for immediate consideration. The community hopes this will set a precedent for stricter safety measures.

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Next Steps for City Council and Legislation

The Edmonds city council is now faced with the pressure to act. Residents are urging them to ban the sale of Kratom and related products entirely. The city council must review the evidence of harm and the community's stance before making a decision. A formal vote will determine if new regulations are implemented.

If passed, the ban would close loopholes allowing unregulated sales. The legislation would address the lack of age verification and quantity limits. This move would align Edmonds with other cities recognizing the dangers of synthetic kratom products.

Sorine and Cal Morgan hope their son's death will save other lives. They want to ensure no other family experiences similar loss. The upcoming council meeting will be a critical moment for local policy on substance regulation.