Edmonds family pushes for kratom sales ban after son's death while Seattle School Board delegates closure power to Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

An Edmonds family is spearheading a grassroots campaign to implement a total ban on kratom sales within the city limits after their 17-year-old son, Aedan Morgan, died from a suspected overdose on August 1.

The medical examiner reported that the death was kratom-related, prompting the teenager's mother and stepfather to launch a petition demanding immediate legislative action to prevent further community tragedies.

Also read Seattle School Board Empowers Superintendent Shuldiner Over Closures Amid Reporter Tension

"We hope that this can bring awareness and honor Aedan by hopefully saving other people," Morgan said in audio testimony released during a recent broadcast segment highlighting the urgent need for regulation.

KIRO Newsradio producer Andrew Lanier has joined the call for restrictions, sharing his harrowing personal experience with the substance to illustrate the severe physical dependency it can cause.

Lanier described becoming addicted to products containing 7-OH shortly after completing residential addiction treatment, noting how quickly he developed a physical reliance that caught him completely by surprise.

"When I tried to stop, I realized, 'Oh my gosh, I am physically dependent on this,'" Lanier said, emphasizing that many users do not anticipate how rapidly the substance creates addiction.

Advertisement

The producer recounted a terrifying episode where he experienced severe withdrawal while driving north on Interstate 5 after forgetting his prescribed Suboxone medication at home.

He described stopping his car on the freeway shoulder and vomiting in the grass, illustrating the unimaginable physical sickness that accompanies quitting the drug.

"When we have all of these conversations about getting people off drugs, it's easily said. Going through withdrawal is unimaginably horrible," Lanier stated, urging the public to understand the brutal reality of dependency.

While Lanier supports age limits and better access to treatment, he warned that a local ban in Edmonds might simply push buyers to neighboring cities like Lynnwood or Seattle without solving the underlying addiction crisis.

KIRO host Ursula Reutin questioned why Washington State has not implemented stricter regulations compared to other states that have already taken action on these uncontrolled herbal supplements.

Fill-in host Greg Tomlin also demanded expedited legislative progress, asking how many more tragedies must occur before authorities begin discouraging the visible promotion of these products.

In separate educational news, the Seattle School Board has officially transferred the authority to close or merge local schools solely to Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

This decision removes the requirement for a final board vote on structural changes, a move that Board members Gee and Ursula have publicly criticized as an abdication of their constitutional duties.

Advertisement

They argue that the board is attempting to shift the political blame for difficult closure decisions onto Shuldiner, who becomes the primary point of accountability for disrupting school communities.

Meanwhile, KIRO host John Curley has raised urgent questions about a significant reporting error by the Washington State Health Care Authority that could result in a $654 million financial loss.

Curley is demanding transparency regarding the mistake and questioning whether any state health bureaucracy officials will face professional consequences or job losses for the error.

He emphasized that the funds in question belong to the public and stressed the critical need for rigorous oversight in state-level health administration to prevent similar discrepancies.

On a lighter note, residents are being reminded to start defrosting large turkeys early to prepare for the Thanksgiving 2026 holiday schedule based on different bird weights.

DSP Connections is also promoting new opportunities for individuals to gain independence while supporting others with disabilities through dedicated community support roles.

Homeowners should also check their heating systems as the Home Comfort Alliance released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide, noting that cold snaps expose existing inefficiencies rather than creating new problems.

Lanier, who is now doing very well with balanced mental health, continues to advocate for broad awareness and on-demand treatment for those struggling with opioid and kratom dependencies.