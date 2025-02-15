Editorial: Spencer Cox Must Defend Utah's Successful Vote-by-Mail System

A Tribune editorial urges Governor Spencer Cox to vigorously defend Utah's mail-in voting system from efforts to undermine it by some politicians who spread baseless distrust. The editorial highlights Cox's previous work as Lieutenant Governor in promoting and improving the system, which has resulted in high voter turnout rates.

About a baker's dozen years ago, a somewhat geeky, little-known young man started to make a name for himself by, quite successfully, promoting democracy in Utah . As Utah ’s lieutenant governor, it was already Spencer Cox ’s job to run our elections. But he made it his mission to go beyond the basics and get more people to register and to vote.

He used the normal tools of his office — which weren’t much at such a low-profile post — and employed social media and some creative outreach to encourage participation. Utah political leaders were proudly in the vanguard of a movement to implement mail-in balloting. Of course most of the work fell on county election officials. But Cox was a big booster and, under his leadership, mail-in balloting became an unqualified success in Utah. Now, those accomplishments are threatened by a small number of Utah politicians who are spreading unjustified mistrust in the system and seeking to undo past gains. It is time for Cox, now in the governor’s chair, to speak out aggressively in defense of mail-in voting. He should make it clear he will veto any legislation that undermines this democratic tool, a trustworthy and efficient system that is, so far, his greatest political legacy. The current lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson, is likewise a big fan of mail-in ballots and has done a good job of making the system work.Mail-in voting has been a boon to Utah’s democracy, with turnout rates above 90% in 2020 and 75% in the 2018 midterms. It is particularly helpful for the elderly and handicapped, working people and those who live in rural areas a multi-hour drive from the nearest polling place or dropbox. Spencer Cox did a lot to give this boost to Utah democracy. It is time for him to do all he can to see that we can keep it.





sltrib / 🏆 316. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Utah Vote-By-Mail Spencer Cox Election Reform Democracy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Spencer Cox Delivers State of the State Address: A Call to Build Utah's FutureUtah Governor Spencer Cox delivered his State of the State address, emphasizing the need for continued progress and building in Utah. He highlighted the state's history of transformation and urged lawmakers to work together to address challenges and create opportunities for all.

Read more »

Utah public unions banned from collective bargaining after Gov. Cox signs controversial billPublic unions in Utah are banned from collective bargaining after Gov. Spencer Cox signs controversial legislation.

Read more »

Utah Governor Cox Supports Trump's Mass Deportation PlansUtah Governor Spencer Cox stated his support for President Trump's plan to deport undocumented immigrants, saying that those who commit crimes, regardless of severity, should not be in the country. This stance contrasts with Cox's simultaneous promotion of building 35,000 starter homes in Utah to address the state's growth.

Read more »

Utah Governor Cox Prioritizes Energy Production and Tax Relief for SeniorsGov. Spencer Cox outlined his legislative priorities for the 2025 session, emphasizing increased energy production and tax reductions for elderly citizens. He highlighted the need for doubling energy production in the coming years, advocating for geothermal projects, natural gas-fired power plants, and nuclear power as key components of the state's energy strategy.

Read more »

Governor Cox's Premature Flag Action and the Trump EffectThis article criticizes Governor Cox of Utah for prematurely ending the flag-lowering period for the deceased president, a tradition that extends until January 29th. The author argues that this action, coupled with Governor Cox's recent visit to Mar-a-Lago with other Republicans, indicates a concerning trend of aligning with President-elect Trump's disregard for established norms and traditions. The article further suggests that this behavior sets a dangerous precedent and urges Governor Cox to prioritize respect for national traditions over appeasing Trump's personal agenda.

Read more »

Utah Gov. Cox Urges State to 'Build' Amidst Housing CrisisUtah Gov. Spencer Cox delivered a powerful message during his 2025 State of the State address, emphasizing the urgent need for increased housing construction to address the state's growing housing shortage. He called on Utahns to embrace the imperative of building, while lawmakers have already introduced several bills aimed at streamlining land use regulations and enhancing existing programs to facilitate homeownership.

Read more »