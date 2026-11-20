Becerra is the ultimate B-list governor

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra smiles as he greets supporters at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. One of the most frustrating problems in a one-party state is that voters don’t get to fully vet the majority party’s candidate, even for consequential offices such as governor.

Our next governor, Democrat Xavier Becerra, won an impressive victory over Republican candidate Steve Hilton, winning with a 66% to 34%In some ways, Becerra is the ultimate B-list governor. Democrats never had a clear frontrunner to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, but settled on Becerra as the establishmentafter other candidates flamed out or faced scandal.

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His resume is solid — former U.S. representative, state attorney general and secretary of Health and Human Services — even if he never excelled in those roles. Nevertheless, that was good enough this cycle. , even though it publishes 12 newspapers that cover a vast region encompassing more than half the state’s population. In a PBSBut at this point Californians have a right to hear his top priorities with some specificity.

The state has its share of majorthat has been gaining traction in Democratic circles. That means focusing on removing governmental barriers to housing construction, infrastructure improvement, job creation and environmental advancement. Becerra is closely allied with labor unions, which generally resist new efficiencies, but if the state wants to succeed it needs to pivot away from its high-cost, high-regulation approach.

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A good starting point is reforming the California Environmental Quality Act , which imposes costly burdens on every type of construction project — from housing to parks to industrial facilities. Voters rejected a measure to streamline CEQA rules,, but that doesn’t mean there’s no appetite left for these reforms. To the degree he has detailed an agenda, Becerra has talked about lowering the cost of living.

Fair enough, but the best way to reduce prices is to build more of everything. Creating regulatory shot clocks and streamlining can accomplish this without more spending.. Yet California student test scores remain abysmal, and public-school districts keep seeking bigger budgets even with declining enrollments. It could be a Nixon-goes-to-China gambit, but we’d love to see him commit to bolstering the state’s successful charter-school system.

Lower-income families need better choices, but the state has backslidden since Jerry Brown left office. , the governor-elect said that he’s open to new taxes, but we’d like him to start by detailing his plans to stretch the state’s already hefty budget. Becerra called himself a “pragmatic progressive,” so we’re eager to hear pragmatic ideas and not just progressive nostrums. His continued support for single-payer healthcare doesn’t reassure us.

In a state with healthy political competition, these core issues would have been hashed out on the hustings. Californians don’t have such