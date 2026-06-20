Editor’s Picks: The 8 Must-have Items for Spring 2027 Seen at Pitti Uomo

In a highly segmented menswear market, WWD picks its favorite eight must-have items for spring 2027 seen at Pitti Uomo.

In a highly segmented menswear market, the trade show is aiming to provide a multifaceted assortment catering to many of the different tribes. The Harrington jacket was ubiquitous at the fair, done in breezy summer fabrics or meaty cottons with a workwear spin.

It’s clearly a staple to add to one’s wardrobe come next spring. One of the OGs is the G9 by the British brandBaracutaWorn-in looks are trending this season, as a way to enhance authenticity and heritage. This distressed trench coat by the fair’s South Korean guest designerJiyongkimzeroes in on the message by using the innovative sun-bleach technique.clearly understands the power of celebrities and the impact of the red carpet and here is his chicest take on the classic tuxedo.

With sportswear being top of mind in fashion and the Grand Slam season full underway, retro tennis-wear becomes a holy grail, like this vintage-inspired Ellesse set. For those breezy summer nights in Mallorca or Hydra a Baja hoodie always comes in handy. The London-based, Chanel-owned Orlebar Brown had a cool and sophisticated option, a great off-duty piece for the international traveler. Ther never-ending crusade of finding a suit alternative continues here, for spring 2027.

Rag & Bone’s utility suit adds novelty with a lightweight shirt jacket. From pajama-inspired sets to gelato stripes, linen summer shirts encapsulate the ultimate summer leisure lifestyle. These Faherty options range from coastal preppy to Riviera allure. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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