Editor's 30 Most Common Trends Criticized by Nicky Haslam

An editor aligns with interior designer Nicky Haslam on his 2026 list of common trends, adding personal grievances on celebrity TV, fashion, and modern etiquette to critique contemporary culture.

Interior designer Nicky Haslam recently released his 2026 list of common things, sparking a cultural conversation that included Diet Coke, the Hay Festival, and beards. An editor has responded by compiling a matching list of thirty personal grievances, covering everything from reality television to modern automotive trends. The following selections highlight specific societal shifts that are widely debated among style arbiters and everyday observers alike.

Television And Media Criticisms

The reality series Celebrity Traitors is heavily criticized for its garish dressing of contestants and manufactured drama. The only exception is host Claudia Winkleman, whose trademark orange skin and slick hair have become an art form rather than a common flaw. The show remains a focal point of discussion for its excessive visual noise and scripted conflicts.

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Another major media grievance is the misuse of the word iconic. Critics argue it is the most misused adjective of the present day. A handbag or an actress cannot be an icon; those terms must represent something far more significant than a simple press release claim.

Home Decor And Design Standards

Color-coordinated bookshelves are viewed as a clear sign that the owner has not read the books inside. Books should furnish a room but should not serve as cheap decorating devices. Similarly, curated coffee table books are frowned upon unless displayed casually. Their obvious placement often signals an attempt to appear culturally appreciative rather than genuinely intellectual.

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Tablescaping is identified as a close relation of hosting that has gone too far. Placing one plate on top of another on the dining table is unnecessary. Dining tables are not forums for showing off crockery collections, and decorations are only acceptable at Easter and Christmas if absolutely needed. Scatter cushions are also deemed utterly pointless, taking up space and reducing comfort on sofas.

Three-piece velvet sofa suites are described as dismal and reminiscent of Harley Street waiting rooms. They are often used in television dramas to denote aristocratic style, such as at Badminton House, but are absent from modern private country estates. Padded gilets and paved front gardens are similarly viewed as outdated and impractical design choices.

Social Etiquette And Language

Hosting is criticized when used to describe a casual supper with a few friends. The word sounds ludicrous and suggests trying too hard over what should be an informal gathering. This attitude extends to language, where the word common is itself deemed common and should arguably be number one on the list. Complaining about the weather is considered the dullest topic of conversation, ending discussion rather than inspiring it.

The phrase gives me the ick is rejected as a mistaken attempt to sound trendy. It implies a level of distaste that makes life less pleasant than in the past. Matching family pyjamas and babyccinos are also listed as horribly twee and overly sentimental. The use of coloured notepaper is strictly forbidden in favor of white paper, following Royal Family standards.

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Automotive And Public Behavior

SUVs are criticized for their size and lack of reason in city environments. They are described as massive tanks of cars that are thoughtless and no longer considered status symbols. Hiking is distinguished from long walks in the countryside, with the former term being reserved for more rugged terrain. Eating in the cinema is also an unwelcome practice, as loud munching and drink orders disrupt the viewing experience.

President Trump is included in the list for his White House ballroom, Mar-a-Lago, permatan, and Qatari jet. His presence in public discourse is viewed as a marker of commonness. Hair extensions are deemed tacky and often look obvious unless applied by a master. Boiling water taps are another modern convenience that fails to impress.

Coffee And Culinary Trends

Coffee pods are heavily criticized for prioritizing convenience over taste. No pod-made coffee is considered better than one from a stovetop or cafetiere. Cupcakes are described as having been seen enough to last a lifetime. Hair extensions are noted for their potential to look tacky and obvious if not applied perfectly. Annabel's nightclub is listed for losing its former glamour in favor of money-driven excess.