Edinburgh Zoo Names Newborn Capybara Triplets Scottish Treats

Edinburgh Zoo has officially named its new capybara triplets Tattie, Tunnock, and Toddy after Scottish food and drink, following a public vote.

Edinburgh Zoo has officially unveiled the names of its newest capybara triplets, selecting Tattie, Tunnock, and Toddy following a public voting campaign. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland ( RZSS) announced the chosen names on Monday, revealing that the trio will be celebrated with identities rooted in Scottish culinary and drink traditions. This decision concludes a period of anticipation for the zoo and its supporters, who eagerly watched the development of the litter born in late October.

Scottish Food Inspired Triplet Names Selected

The RZSS provided the public with the opportunity to select from five distinct sets of proposed names for the newborn animals. The winning selection pays homage to national favorites, with the two male pups named Tunnock and Toddy, and the female pup named Tattie. These names join their older brother, Bru, who was born earlier in the year and has already gained significant attention as the first capybara born in Scotland in eighteen years.

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The voting process allowed enthusiasts to choose between several thematic options that highlighted different aspects of Scottish culture and heritage. Other popular suggestions included names derived from Scottish islands such as Harris, Skye, and Barra. Additional categories featured Scottish geographical terms like Ben, Cairn, and Brae, as well as characters from the beloved sitcom Still Game named Jack, Victor, and Isa. A final set of space-themed options honored the mother, Luna, and the zoo's cosmic safari theme with names like Nova, Laika, and Apollo.

Birth Details and Health Status of Newborns

Zoo keepers first spotted the three new residents on October 28 after they were born overnight to parents Luna and Rodney. The newborns have been receiving close monitoring since their arrival, with veterinary staff conducting thorough examinations to ensure their well-being. Last Wednesday, the zoo's veterinary team weighed and microchipped the week-old pups to establish their health baselines and identify them permanently.

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Medical professionals confirmed that the litter consists of two boys and one girl, all appearing to be in good spirits and full health. The animals are currently sticking closely to their mother, Luna, who has been attentive to their needs since birth. The RZSS reported that the pups are developing well, with each individual showing signs of robust health and vitality typical for their age.

Brother Bru Adjusts to New Family Dynamics

The arrival of the triplets marks a significant shift for Bru, the senior sibling who became a viral sensation earlier this year. Born in May, Bru captured the hearts of the public and media by becoming the first capybara born in Scotland in nearly two decades. His previous status as the sole young capybara in the facility has now changed with the addition of three new littermates.

Darren McGarry, the head of animal care at Edinburgh Zoo, provided insights into Bru's current behavioral adjustments. McGarry noted that Bru is initially grumpy about no longer being the center of attention but expressed confidence that the siblings will bond. The zoo staff are monitoring the interaction between the older brother and the triplets to ensure a smooth transition into the expanded family unit.

Capbara Breeding Context and Viral Fame

Capybaras are the world's largest rodents and are capable of breeding several times per year, making the birth of triplets a notable event for the species in captivity. The zoo recently revealed behind-the-scenes details about the family dynamics, including a viral photograph of Rodney and Cali, Luna's sister, sharing an intimate moment in the pool. McGarry previously described the capybaras' lives as resembling a soap opera, highlighting the complex social interactions within the herd.

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The publicity surrounding Bru and now the triplets continues to draw significant interest to Edinburgh Zoo. The successful breeding of these animals demonstrates the effectiveness of the zoo's conservation and care programs. The new names Tattie, Tunnock, and Toddy provide a charming and culturally relevant identity for the young capybaras as they begin their lives in the Scottish wildlife sanctuary.