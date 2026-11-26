Royal Zoological Society of Scotland confirms Jay the lion's reaction to his cubs. See how Bindee and the cubs explore outdoors for the first time.

A viral video from Edinburgh Zoo has captured a humorous yet touching moment between a male lion named Jay and his playful offspring. The footage shows the cubs attempting to bond with their father, leading to a sudden jump that highlights the tentative nature of their early relationship.

Jay the Lion Startled by Cub Interaction

The video begins with a male lion cub approaching his father, Jay, within the enclosure at the Edinburgh Zoo venue. The adult lion sniffs the cub's head gently as the youngster edges ever closer in an attempt to establish a connection. However, the interaction takes an unexpected turn when the cub tries to lie on Jay's left paw. Startled by this sudden contact, Jay jumps up in shock before pouncing onto a nearby wall to regain his balance and distance.

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Royal Zoological Society of Scotland Explains Behavior

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland animal team leader Alison MacLean explained that these scenes clearly capture the tentative interactions needed as a male lion gets to know its cubs. Although the family has been living alongside one another, it is natural for male lions to keep their distance from a mother and her newborn cubs to allow space for bonding and settling. MacLean stated that the relationship Jay has with the cubs is naturally evolving, noting he is keeping a respectful distance while the cubs begin to approach him.

Bindee and Cubs Make First Outdoor Steps

The cubs have delighted visitors and staff by making their first tentative steps outdoors alongside their mother, Bindee. Lucky visitors, lion keepers, and keen-eyed viewers on the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's livestream webcams spotted the family in their outdoor habitat. Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity were delighted to see the cubs exploring through fallen leaves in the winter sunshine, a milestone that surprised the team as they anticipated the cubs staying indoors for longer.

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Alison MacLean Highlights Maternal Confidence

Ms MacLean added that it is a joy to watch these little ones grow and learn about the world around them. She noted that taking steps outside was a surprise and shows that Bindee is a confident mum who decided the cubs were ready to venture out and experience the sunshine. The zoo confirmed that the cubs were joined by another cub shortly after the initial incident with Jay, and both pairs tried to cosy up to their dad, only for Jay to stand up abruptly and walk off once touched with a paw.

Edinburgh Zoo Visitor Guidance and Future Outlook

While the zoo celebrates the cubs' first outdoor appearance as an exciting milestone, they are keen to make visitors aware that there is no guarantee the cubs will venture outside again soon or be visible every day. Their time outdoors will be guided by what is best for them, with Bindee deciding when they are ready to explore. The staff emphasized that everyone at the zoo is having a great time watching this little family develop, capturing the natural progression of lion behavior in a controlled and safe environment for public viewing.