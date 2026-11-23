University of Edinburgh researchers launch LACI-Cog-1 trial using NHS heart medications to treat vascular dementia affecting 25 million people globally.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have initiated a clinical trial aimed at treating vascular dementia, a condition responsible for approximately 45 percent of dementia cases globally. The study, known as LACI-Cog-1, explores the potential of repurposing two specific cardiovascular drugs to mitigate cognitive decline associated with damage to the brain's small blood vessels. This initiative marks a significant step in addressing the 25 million people worldwide currently affected by vascular causes of dementia and cognitive impairment.

Core Mechanism And Drug Application

The LACI-Cog-1 trial investigates whether cilostazol and isosorbide mononitrate can improve memory and thinking problems caused by vascular issues in the brain. These two medications are already established treatments on the National Health Service for various heart conditions and blood vessel disorders. The research team is testing if these existing drugs can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to repair or protect small vessels that, when damaged, lead to vascular cognitive impairment.

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Vascular dementia arises primarily from reduced blood flow to the brain due to small vessel disease. By targeting these underlying vascular problems, the trial seeks to prevent further deterioration in patients who have already been diagnosed with the condition. The approach represents a novel strategy to treat one of the most common forms of dementia by leveraging therapies already proven safe for cardiovascular health.

Stakeholder Positions And Research Leadership

Professor Joanna Wardlaw, leading Team Vascular at the University of Edinburgh, emphasizes the potential of this research to benefit millions. She states that the trial provides a unique opportunity to investigate if drugs currently used for other blood vessel conditions could offer tangible benefits to people affected by this widespread type of dementia. Her team is supported in this endeavor by Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by Sir Jackie Stewart.

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Sir Jackie Stewart, the three-time Formula 1 champion, has been a persistent advocate for a cure since his wife, Lady Helen, was diagnosed with the disease in 2014. His charity's involvement underscores the high priority placed on finding effective treatments for vascular dementia. The campaign aims to drive both scientific advancement and public awareness regarding the urgent need for new therapeutic options.

Recruitment Targets And Participant Voices

The study aims to recruit 60 volunteers, with the majority of participants selected through memory clinics across the region. The first two patients have already begun their participation in the trial, marking the start of data collection for the researchers. John Perreur-Lloyd, identified as the study's first participant, expressed hope that his involvement would help find new ways to assist others facing similar challenges.

Perreur-Lloyd noted that taking part in the trial gives him hope for future improvements in patient outcomes. He described his participation as worthwhile if it contributes to better care for others, highlighting the personal motivation driving volunteer engagement. The research team plans to expand recruitment to reach the 60-person target, relying on referrals from specialized memory clinics.

Broader Impact And Carer Support Initiatives

While the clinical trial focuses on medical intervention, broader support systems are also evolving for those affected by the disease. The Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal is currently raising funds to support new six-week courses designed for friends and relatives of patients. These courses, delivered by Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer Scotland with support from Mail Force, aim to address the isolation and exhaustion faced by caregivers.

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The educational sessions provide critical information on carers' rights and available services, helping to alleviate the overwhelming responsibilities that often follow a diagnosis. This holistic approach, combining scientific research with practical support for families, reflects a comprehensive strategy to manage the global burden of vascular dementia. The trial results will be pivotal in determining whether existing heart drugs can be effectively repurposed to treat this significant public health challenge.