Edinburgh International Film Festival To Launch UK Film Conference

Clare Binns, Creative Director of Picturehouse Cinemas, will host the event.

World Cup Referee Says Controversial Hand Gesture Was A “Subconscious Twitch” After Being Cleared By FIFAEdinburgh International Film Festival, Creative Director of Picturehouse Cinemas, will host the event, which will run for one day on Saturday, August 15, and will serve as what the organizers described as a “state of the nation for independent film in the UK.

” Roberts and Binns will sit for an onstage in conversation session during the event. Event organizers have said participants on the day will include filmmakers, producers, exhibitors, distributors and film professionals from across the industry, who have been invited to “engage with the future of independent film in the UK” through talks, discussions, Q&A sessions.

BFI Pleaded With Government To Exclude UK Screen Industries From Trump Trade Deal, Saying It Would Cause "Fundamental Harm"Guillermo Del Toro Teases His Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro's 'The Buried Giant' At BFI Career Talk: "A Fascinatingly Difficult Stop-Motion Movie For Adults" “We are thrilled to be launching our first ever UK Film conference at EIFF in August, and to kick off with two titans of the UK film industry in conversation about the future of the medium we all love and care about is a dream come true,” EIFF CEO and Festival Director, Paul Ridd said in a statement.

“Our aim for the new-look EIFF has always been to be a destination for audiences and for the film industry to discover and engage with the exciting work and filmmakers in our main competitions and beyond. The conference will be the perfect opportunity to expand on that aim and really get into the weeds with some big hitters about the future and what comes next.

This headline conversation will be the ideal start to a day that promises to be stimulating, provocative and exciting. Bring it on. ” This year’s EIFF runs from 13 – 19 August and opens with the International Premiere of Edinburgh-born filmmaker Louis Paxton’s debut feature“I’m looking forward to joining its first UK Film Conference in conversation with the eminent Clare Binns, who I know will spark a lively conversation,” Roberts said.

“The conference is a chance to look at why UK independent film remains such a vital and respected part of our global industry. It comes at a time of real change, from ever-changing audience habits to new technologies, but also seeing routes into the industry fundamentally shifting. There is much to be optimistic about, and this feels like a timely opportunity to look at how the industry can make the most of the opportunities ahead.

” Par’s $111B Takeover Of WBD Has State AGs Concerned On Various GroundsComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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