Visitors to Edinburgh's Christmas market complain about extortionate food prices and overcrowding. The festive event faces backlash despite its high global rankings for 2026.

Revellers have lambasted Edinburgh's Christmas market as a financial trap, labeling the popular Scottish festivity an extortionate rip-off since its launch. The historic event, running for fifty-one days from November 14 to January 3, has drawn furious criticism for steep costs and severe congestion. Attendees report being crushed in tight queues while facing prices they deem unreasonable for standard food and drink.

Extortionate Food Costs Spark Outrage

The primary source of dissatisfaction stems from the high cost of goods sold across the nearly ninety stalls at the market. Images circulating online reveal that a simple plate of sausage and chips costs £9.50, while an equivalent portion of mac and cheese is priced identically. Visitors are also paying £7 for a single cup of hot chocolate and £11 for roasted chestnuts, figures that many consider excessive for seasonal treats.

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More extravagant items have drawn even sharper ire from the public. Jarred honey is being sold for £17, and dried oranges are listed at £16 each. A standard Paulaner beer costs £9.80, further inflating the expected bill for families and tourists. These prices have led many to question the value proposition of the market, especially given that entry is technically free but the cost of sustenance is not.

Influencer Reviews Highlight Poor Value

TikTok social media influencer @ribzfood, who has nearly 16,000 followers, posted a scathing review of the market's signature dish. He declared the roast stall, known for its Yorkshire pudding wrap, to be the biggest disappointment of his visit. The wrap costs £16, and with optional extras, the final bill reaches an extortionate £18.50 per person.

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The influencer stated that the beef was not nice at all, calling the price ridiculous and the overall experience a major rip-off. He argued that while flavor is subjective, no one can honestly defend the value for money at the Scottish Capital's winter event. He confirmed that this would be his last visit to the historic markets due to the poor quality and high costs.

Congestion And Queue Complaints Grow

Beyond the wallet-friendly concerns, physical discomfort has become a major talking point among attendees. Visitors have described the atmosphere as super busy, with people feeling squished due to the sheer volume of crowds. One attendee remarked that too much was crammed into a small space, leaving little room to move or enjoy the spectacle.

The popularity of the event, which is ranked in the global top five, has resulted in lengthy queues that deter potential visitors. One X user noted that Edinburgh is one of the most expensive markets they have seen, including those in London and New York. They added that it is the only market they have ever encountered with such long lines, further diminishing the festive spirit for many.

Festival Outlook And Visitor Expectations

Despite the backlash, the Edinburgh Christmas and Hogmanay festivals are projected to attract an estimated three million people this year. The market has been described as a world-famous traditional market, promising funfair rides and spectacular live outdoor events. Time Out magazine even named it the second-best European market for 2026, behind Nuremberg, highlighting its international acclaim.

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However, the disconnect between its high rankings and public sentiment is evident. Critics on social media continue to post warnings about overpriced tat and overcrowding. Some tourists are now avoiding the market entirely, choosing instead to experience the city's other offerings to escape the reported chaos and inflated costs.