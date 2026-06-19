Edinburgh Airport Evacuated Over Suspicious Package; Flights and Coach Services Disrupted

Police evacuated Edinburgh Airport after a potentially suspicious item was reported, prompting bomb‑disposal teams to investigate. Flights were diverted, and Citylink and Lothian Buses suspended services, with passengers urged to check with airlines for updates.

Edinburgh Airport was evacuated on the evening of Friday 19 June 2026 after a report of a potentially suspicious item was made to police at approximately 18:50.

The alert prompted the immediate deployment of specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal units, who set up a secure cordon around the main passenger terminal and began a thorough investigation. Hundreds of travellers who were inside the terminal at the time were calmly escorted out by airport staff and police officers, while the surrounding roads were closed to ensure the safety of the public.

Images released by the authorities show police tape surrounding the entrance and a marked bomb‑disposal van positioned at the north side of the terminal. The incident has triggered a cascade of operational disruptions across the region's transport network. All inbound flights scheduled to land at Edinburgh Airport have been affected. Some airlines have chosen to divert aircraft to Glasgow Airport, while others have delayed departures until the situation can be assessed.

The airport has issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their airlines directly for the latest information regarding flight status, gate changes, and re‑booking options. In parallel, the major coach operator Citylink announced that it has halted all services to and from the main terminal. Citylink will now terminate its routes at the Moxi Hotel bus stop for arrivals and will pick up passengers from the Hilton bus stop for departures, pending further notice.

Lothian Buses also reported service interruptions, citing a road closure on Eastfield Road that prevents buses from reaching the airport. The company has rerouted its services to terminate at the Ingliston Park & Ride, advising riders to seek alternative transport arrangements. Police Scotland confirmed that the evacuation is a precautionary measure while the specialist bomb squad conducts a detailed examination of the item in question.

A spokesperson emphasized that there is no confirmed threat at this stage, but reiterated that public safety remains the top priority. The cordon around the airport will stay in place until the investigation is complete, and authorities are maintaining a visible police presence to manage crowds and provide information. Passengers and local residents are being asked to stay clear of the area, follow official updates, and contact their airlines for any concerns about their travel plans.

The situation is evolving, and further statements from Edinburgh Airport and law‑enforcement agencies will be released as more details become available





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