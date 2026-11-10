Edinburgh Academy Abuse Inquiry Leaves Nicky Campbell Mourning Lost Lives

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell says he feels sorry for the families of abusers after a landmark inquiry exposed decades of child abuse at Edinburgh Academy.

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has said he feels sorry for the families of the serial abusers who preyed on children at Edinburgh Academy, following a landmark inquiry that laid bare decades of abuse at the Edinburgh school. Mr Campbell, who attended the academy from 1966 to 1978, said the findings left him grieving for the lives that victims should have been able to lead. His comments came in reaction to the report of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, which documented widespread physical and sexual abuse at the school.

Mr Campbell was himself abused by former teachers Hamish Dawson and John Brownlee during his time at the academy. Speaking to the Mail, he described the report as totally shocking, and said he was especially thinking of those whose lives were changed in every way for the worst.

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Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry Findings at Edinburgh Academy

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, chaired by Lady Smith, has confirmed that serial abusers preyed on children at Edinburgh Academy over several decades. The report describes a school in which abuse was not isolated but built into the institution itself. Lady Smith's findings have drawn strong reactions from former pupils, survivors and their legal representatives.

Laura Connor, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, who represents many survivors of abuse at the school, said Lady Smith makes clear that physical and sexual abuse of children was part of everyday life at the academy. Ms Connor added that bullying, racism and homophobia combined to create a dysfunctional institution where cruelty and sadism were tolerated and excused.

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Neil Douglas, 64, who attended the academy between 1967 and 1979, said Lady Smith had perfectly captured the school's focus on its reputation to the exclusion of everything else. His remark points to the inquiry's central finding that the institution prioritised its standing over the welfare of the children in its care.

Nicky Campbell Reacts to Decades of Abuse

Nicky Campbell said he felt sorry for the children of the men who abused pupils, and for their wives, adding that it was not their fault. He said it must be terrible for them to read about what was done to children in their care. Mr Campbell said he was sad that the abuse happened and was allowed to happen, and that there is still so much pain.

Mr Campbell has spoken before about the lasting effects on his own life. In 2023, he told the BBC's Panorama that he had experienced a couple of breakdowns and had a problem with being touched unless he had total trust. He described teacher Iain Wares as a sad, dark manifestation of the human condition, and said Wares had left a slow-acting poison that is still in the veins.

Iain Wares faces scores of historic abuse charges relating to victims as young as nine. Mr Campbell said he saw abuse by Wares at Edinburgh Academy, and he called Wares predatory. Mr Campbell said his heart goes out to everyone hurt by the school, and that the community needs to heal.

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Survivors Call for Further Prosecutions Against Academy Abusers

Survivors' lawyers say the inquiry's findings have strengthened calls for more accountability at Edinburgh Academy. The Mail understands that more prosecutions are pending against alleged abusers at the school, and Iain Wares remains the named accused in the historic charges reported so far.

Kim Leslie, head of personal injury at Irwin Mitchell Scotland, is currently representing a number of survivors who attended the academy. Ms Leslie said it is never too late to come forward, a message aimed at former pupils who have not yet reported what they experienced.

Laura Connor said the firm is waiting to see the remaining academy perpetrators who have yet to be brought to justice appear in a Scottish courtroom. She praised the brave individuals who spoke with the inquiry, many of whom are her firm's clients, for coming forward and giving evidence about what they endured.