Edgewood ISD superintendent early retirement draws questions about district future

Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the retirement, with Trustee Michael Valdez casting the lone “no” vote. It's unclear why Dr. Hernandez is retiring early.

Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the retirement, with Trustee Michael Valdez casting the lone “no” vote. It's unclear why Dr. Hernandez is retiring early. SAN ANTONIO - Edgewood ISD Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez is voluntarily retiring, with the school board approving the decision in a 6-1 vote during Wednesday night’s meeting.

Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the retirement, with Trustee Michael Valdez casting the lone “no” vote. It's unclear why Dr. Hernandez is retiring early. Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the retirement, with Trustee Michael Valdez casting the lone “no” vote. We reached out to Valdez for comment but did not hear back.

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According to Hernandez’s current contract, he earns more than $335,000 a year. Data from the Texas Education Agency shows that is the third-highest superintendent salary in Bexar County, behind Northside ISD and San Antonio ISD. Hernandez’s contract runs through 2031, and it remains unclear why he is stepping down before the end of the agreement. We reached out to Edgewood ISD to request an interview with Hernandez and were told he will be available next week.

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“I love education, and I feel like you might have been overpaid,” one speaker said. Another speaker praised Hernandez’s leadership, saying, “Under your leadership, this district thrived. And some people just don’t understand that you should be getting paid for that. ” Under Hernandez’s existing contract, he receives an “additional retirement supplement” of more than $26,800 for each year of his contract.

The contract states that payment stops if the superintendent is no longer an employee of Edgewood ISD. We asked the district how much Hernandez’s retirement will cost the district. A district representative said the final documents have not yet been finalized. San Antonio boy goes viral for singing 'God Bless America' to a bald eaglePOLL: Texas lawmakers want to raise the $7.25 minimum wage. Where do you stand?