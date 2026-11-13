Edgewood ISD approves superintendent's early retirement despite community objections

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Edgewood ISD's school board approved Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez's early retirement agreement despite calls from community members to delay the vote. SAN ANTONIO - Edgewood ISD's school board approved Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Hernandez's early retirement agreement despite calls from community members to delay the vote.

Trustees met behind closed doors as dozens of community members attended the meeting, with several urging the board to allow newly elected trustees to weigh in on the decision. One of the biggest questions raised by community members was whether Hernandez would receive additional taxpayer-funded compensation for retiring early. The financial terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed, but board leaders say the agreement should be posted online by the end of the week.

Advertisement

An investigation is underway after a mobile dog groomer and a dog were found dead inside the groomer’s van in a far Northwest Side neighborhood. The deaths happened Wednesday in the Davis Ranch area off Galm Road and FM