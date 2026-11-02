Edgar Wright Criticizes Unauthorized AI Remaster of Spaced Blu-ray

Edgar Wright expresses dismay over All3Media's unauthorized use of AI to remaster the cult classic series Spaced for its February 2027 Blu-ray release.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright has publicly condemned the unauthorized use of artificial intelligence to remaster the beloved British sitcom Spaced for an upcoming physical media release. The creator and director discovered the controversial decision via social media, expressing deep disappointment that his creative team was excluded from the process.

Wright Condemns Unauthorized AI Usage

Edgar Wright took to X to voice his frustration after a fan alerted him to news that studio All3Media is employing AI tools to upscale the show for a new Blu-ray edition. Wright confirmed he was learning about this development for the first time through public posts and described the situation as disheartening for the original cast and crew.

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The filmmaker emphasized that no member of the production team authorized the integration of AI technology into this specific remastered release. He stated that finding out about such significant changes while they were happening was a negative experience that undermined the collaborative nature of the original project.

Exclusion From Previous Edition Process

Edgar Wright highlighted the stark contrast between this release and previous home video distributions of the series. He noted that he and the core team were heavily involved in approving details for earlier editions, but had zero involvement in the current All3Media project. This lack of consultation left the creators feeling sidelined regarding their own intellectual property.

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The director added that he is currently investigating the situation to gather more information about why the studio proceeded without contacting him or Jessica Hynes. His statement clarified that the decision to use AI was made independently by the distributor, bypassing the standard approval protocols established during prior releases.

February 2027 Release Details

All3Media has scheduled the Spaced 4K Blu-ray set for a wide release on February 9, 2027. The physical collection includes extensive bonus content such as original commentary tracks, outtakes, and a feature-length documentary titled Skip to the End. Additional extras comprise commentaries with Kevin Smith, Diablo Cody, Matt Stone, and Patton Oswalt, alongside deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes footage.

The series originally aired on Channel 4 across two seasons in 1999 and 2001. It stars Simon Pegg and Jessica Stevenson as strangers who pretend to be a couple to secure an apartment. Co-stars Nick Frost, Katy Carmichael, Mark Heap, and Julia Deakin also appear in the cult favorite comedy.

Industry Reaction and Next Steps

As of the latest updates, All3Media has not issued a formal statement addressing Edgar Wright's public criticism. The filmmaker continues to seek clarity on how the studio justified using AI without creator consent. This incident raises broader questions about digital preservation rights and the ethical use of generative tools in television restoration.