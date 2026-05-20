EDF's Cheapest Fixed Energy Tariff: Make the Most of It Before 4pm Today

EDF has launched a new one-year fixed tariff with an average annual cost of £1,689, compared to the current price cap of £1,641. Switch to ensure certainty and save money, considering the unpredictable energy market.

EDF has launched the cheapest fixed energy tariff of the major suppliers, available until 4pm today for existing and new customers . The average annual cost is £1,689 compared to the current price cap of £1,641.

Using more energy will result in a higher bill than the quoted annual price. The tariff is a certainty for your bills for the next year, considering the ongoing volatility in the energy market. The prediction for the upcoming price cap is the final one before confirmation from Ofgem on 27 May. Smaller energy suppliers, such as Outfox Energy, Fuse Energy, and Ecotricity, consistently offer the cheapest fixed tariffs.

Households should be wary of higher energy bills due to the conflict in the Middle East but might be able to save money by switching to fixed rate energy deals





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EDF Fixed Energy Tariff Cheapest Fixed Tariff Available Until 4Pm New Customers Existing Customers Price Cap Utility Bills Cornwall Insight Prediction Smaller Suppliers Outfox Energy Fuse Energy Ecotricity Energy Market Volatility Resourcefulness Household Finances

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