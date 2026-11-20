EDF has signed an agreement to buy Luxion Group, owner of Utilita Energy, in a deal closing in early 2027 that expands its UK base to over six million customers.

EDF has officially signed an agreement to acquire Luxion Group, the parent company of energy supplier Utilita Energy. This strategic transaction is expected to close in early 2027, significantly expanding EDF's presence in the United Kingdom. The acquisition adds approximately 1.3 million household accounts to EDF's existing portfolio, pushing its total UK customer base past the six million mark.

EDF Acquisition Adds 1.3 Million Accounts to Portfolio

The deal positions EDF closer to the top tier of the UK retail energy market, competing directly with British Gas, Octopus Energy, and E.ON for market leadership. EDF currently serves roughly five million customers in the region, and the addition of Utilita's clientele represents a substantial increase in scale. This growth is critical in a consolidating market where remaining suppliers compete heavily on volume and service capacity.

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Completion of the transaction is subject to standard regulatory conditions and is targeted for the first quarter of 2027. Until that time, both EDF and Utilita will continue to operate as independent entities. Customers will receive direct communication from their current supplier regarding any future administrative changes or service adjustments.

Luxion Group Expertise in Prepayment and Smart Technology

Luxion Group, founded in 2003 by current CEO Bill Bullen, encompasses Utilita Energy alongside Procode and Canary Care. The primary strategic asset EDF is acquiring is Utilita's deep expertise in the prepayment segment, a pay-as-you-go model used by vulnerable households. Utilita boasts a smart-meter penetration rate of over 95 percent, which is significantly higher than the industry average.

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This high level of technology adoption allows for more flexible, remote, and cost-effective administration of prepayment accounts. EDF views this operational capability as a vital component for enhancing its own service delivery. The integration aims to combine Utilita's specialized know-how with EDF's broader scale, flexibility, and energy services infrastructure.

Prepay Market Dynamics and Regulatory Compliance

The UK retail energy sector has consolidated sharply following the supplier crisis between 2021 and 2022. Remaining large players now compete on digital service quality, scale, and green energy offerings. Prepayment customers are among the most vulnerable in the market, facing strict regulatory rules regarding their treatment and support.

By acquiring a supplier with a proven record in serving this demographic, EDF gains a competitive advantage that would take years to build internally. The move addresses both regulatory compliance requirements and reputational goals. Operational excellence in the prepayment segment has become a key differentiator among major suppliers.

Integration Plans and Historical Trading Relationship

EDF has outlined a carefully planned and phased integration strategy to minimize disruption. Utilita is expected to maintain its headquarters in Chandler's Ford, where approximately 600 of its 1,500 employees are based. This continuity is intended to reassure staff and preserve the company's culture and agility within the larger group structure.

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The two organizations are not strangers to one another. In November 2025, EDF successfully transferred 47,000 of Utilita's residential customers. This prior operational experience serves as a precedent for the larger transaction, reducing execution risk. The two companies have maintained a trading relationship since 2024, providing a foundation for this major corporate acquisition.