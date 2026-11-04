Edenbridge Bonfire Society Burns FIFA Chief Infantino Effigy

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has unveiled a 36ft effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino for their annual Kent festivities. The satire targets recent controversies and political ties.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent has unveiled a satirical 36ft effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino for its annual Bonfire Night festivities. The elaborate cardboard figure depicts the football administrator carrying a severed head of Donald Trump, labeled as the 'Piece of Shirt' prize. This visual metaphor directly references the US President's acquisition of an autographed soccer shirt from Infantino.

FIFA Chief Effigy Features Satirical Details

The towering caricature of Gianni Infantino includes numerous specific details highlighting recent global controversies. Dollar bills are tucked into the ears of the figure, and a book titled 'President for Dummies: How to make billions' is placed in one of his pockets. Infantino is also shown wearing a 'Red Card Hotline' pass on his jacket breast and a pass for the 2026 FIFA World Cup around his neck. The figure points with a sheepish grin toward the Trump head, which rests on a trophy plinth.

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Additional elements within the installation nod to local Kent issues and broader political grievances. A wheelie bin appears as a reference to Edenbridge's waste collection system, which has caused complaints among households about excess rubbish. The base of the effigy also incorporates references to the seemingly endless roadworks and traffic lights that have plagued the town. These local touches combine with the international satire to create a comprehensive commentary on power and inconvenience.

Society Clarifies Political Stance on Effigy Choice

Organizers from the Edenbridge Bonfire Society stated that they attempted to avoid political figures this year. However, they determined that Gianni Infantino presented too significant an opportunity for satire to ignore. The group noted that while they were keen to exclude Donald Trump from their selection process, the US President could not be omitted completely given his connection to FIFA.

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Laura Lawrence, a representative of the society, told the BBC that Infantino deserves to take center stage due to a string of recent controversies. These included plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, a proposal that was subsequently scrapped. The effigy also alludes to the suspension of a red card given to US player Folarin Balogun during the most recent World Cup, an action taken at Trump's request.

Further scrutiny in the satirical depiction involves allegations that Infantino influenced the Trump administration to fast-track a work permit for his undocumented Nicaraguan housekeeper after she lost legal status. The inclusion of these serious accusations within the festive effigy underscores the depth of public criticism directed at FIFA leadership.

Previous Targets and Event Logistics

Historical targets for the Edenbridge Bonfire Society include former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The group previously targeted UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in 2025 for his inheritance tax policies affecting farmers. Other notable effigies have included Ticketmaster in 2024 due to ticket pricing outrage, and Elon Musk among this year's initial contenders.

Andrea Deans, who has been creating effigies for the society since 2016, completed the Infantino figure in just six days. This rapid turnaround contrasts with the usual average of one week required for such large-scale projects. The 36ft figure will be burned alongside a traditional Guy Fawkes effigy during the celebration.

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The festivities will feature a procession of 20 floats and marching bands, guided by 1,000 flaming torches. All roads leading into the Kent town will be closed starting at 6pm on Saturday, one day before the event. The celebrations are scheduled to begin thirty minutes after the road closures, marking a century of local tradition with modern political commentary.