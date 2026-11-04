Edenbridge Bonfire Night Features Giant Gianni Infantino Effigy Targeting FIFA and Trump Ties

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society has unveiled a 36-foot effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, linking him to Donald Trump amid recent controversies and policy decisions.

Residents in the Kent town of Edenbridge are preparing for their annual Bonfire Night celebration with a towering 36-foot effigy of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The striking caricature, created by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society, depicts the football governing body chief holding the severed head of US President Donald Trump. This visual tribute directly addresses the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Infantino's professional relationship with the American leader.

FIFA President Carries Trump Head Effigy

The central figure of the giant puppet portrays Infantino with specific symbolic accessories designed to highlight current political and administrative tensions. Dollar bills are tucked into the ears of the FIFA chief, while a book titled 'President for Dummies: How to make billions' is stuffed into one of his pockets. Additionally, a 'Red Card Hotline' pass is displayed on the jacket breast, referencing recent disciplinary controversies within international football. A 2026 FIFA World Cup pass hangs around the neck of the effigy, connecting the global sporting event to the political imagery.

Also read FIFA President Infantino's Immigration Probe Amidst Work Permit Controversy

Direct Links to US Presidential Influence

The design of the effigy explicitly links Gianni Infantino to Donald Trump, who is depicted with a sheepish grin while resting on a trophy plinth. The text 'Piece of Shirt' is written across the head of Trump, serving as a sharp commentary on the nature of their interaction. Laura Lawrence of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society stated that while the group tried to steer clear of politics this year, the situation involving Infantino presented too compelling an opportunity to ignore. She noted that although they were keen to avoid featuring Trump directly, the US President could not be left out entirely.

Recent Controversies Drive Effigy Design

The decision to target Gianni Infantino stems from a series of recent high-profile controversies involving FIFA and its leadership. Infantino faced significant backlash after suspending a red card given to US player Folarin Balogun during the most recent World Cup. This decision occurred at the specific request of Donald Trump, raising questions about political influence in sporting governance. Furthermore, Infantino was accused of attempting to influence the Trump administration to fast-track a work permit for his undocumented Nicaraguan housekeeper after she lost her legal status.

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Historical Precedents and Societal Commentary

Previous targets of the Edenbridge Bonfire Society have included former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer, as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The group recently took aim at Starmer following Labour's inheritance tax changes affecting farmers, which sparked protests throughout the UK. Other past effigies have featured Ticketmaster during the dynamic pricing outrage and Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner as contenders for this year. The inclusion of a wheelie bin in the display nods to local frustrations with Edenbridge's rubbish collection system, while roadworks and traffic lights are also featured in the 36-foot structure.

Event Logistics and Upcoming Celebrations

The effigy was constructed by Andrea Deans, who has been creating these figures since 2016. Deans completed the Gianni Infantino sculpture in just six days, which is notably faster than the usual average of one week required for such projects. The Bonfire Night festivities are scheduled to begin with a procession led by 1,000 flaming torches and 20 floats accompanied by marching bands. All roads into Edenbridge will be closed starting at 6pm on Saturday to accommodate the event, which is set to kick off 30 minutes later with the burning of the large Guy Fawkes and the central Infantino figure.