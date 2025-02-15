Eddie Rosario Joins Dodgers After Dominating NLCS in 2021

After a stellar performance in the 2021 NLCS, Eddie Rosario has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran outfielder will compete for a spot on the roster during spring training.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were riding high in October 2021. After an impressive 106-win regular season, they had overcome the St. Louis Cardinals in a dramatic Wild Card game to keep their World Series aspirations alive. The National League Division Series saw the Dodgers face their historical rivals, the San Francisco Giants, in a historic first postseason matchup. They clinched a thrilling win-or-go-home victory in Game 5 to advance to the NL Championship Series.

Their journey, however, was halted by Eddie Rosario. The Atlanta Braves outfielder dominated the series, going 14 for 25 with a double, triple, three home runs, and nine RBIs, propelling the Braves to a six-game victory and a spot in the World Series. Rosario's stellar performance earned him the NLCS Most Valuable Player award. Now, Rosario finds himself in a familiar setting, albeit with a new team. He has signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers, according to multiple reports, and is participating in their major league camp as a non-roster invitee. Rosario's 2021 NLCS performance has been a topic of conversation around the Dodgers' spring training clubhouse, but he remains focused on the present. At 33 years old, Rosario boasts a decade of major league experience with the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals. He is a career .262/.298/.450 hitter with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs. Rosario joins a crowded group of non-roster invitees vying for a spot on the Dodgers' roster. The team has also invited infielder Michael Chavis and former Cubs third baseman David Bote, among others, to a camp that primarily welcomes back players from their 2023 World Series run. The Dodgers, who clinched their eighth championship in franchise history last October, defeating the New York Yankees in five games, have a formidable roster and high expectations for the upcoming season.Rosario spent the previous season split between the Braves and Nationals, hitting .175/.215/.316 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 91 games. Released by Washington in July, Rosario signed with Atlanta two days later, but was back on waivers by August. He finished the season with the New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate, batting 3 for 29 with a home run in seven games.





