Eddie Marsan Joins The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 as Thrain

Eddie Marsan details his role as Thrain in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. Discover the makeup challenges, family connections to Peter Jackson films, and character backstory.

Eddie Marsan has officially joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3, taking on the pivotal role of Thrain, the ambitious eldest son of Durin III. The actor revealed that his casting was influenced by his personal connection to the original film series and his friendship with Peter Mullan, who portrays his father in the show.

Thrain's Role in Dwarven Succession

Thrain is introduced as the older brother of Durin IV, played by Owain Arthur, and the rightful heir who was overlooked for the throne. Marsan describes the character as being similar to Fredo in The Godfather, feeling slighted by his younger brother's ascension. In episode three, Thrain returns to Khazad-dum to challenge for the crown, sparking a major power struggle that complicates the political landscape of the dwarven kingdom.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Release Strategy and Plot Details

The narrative tension arises after King Durin III sacrifices himself to defeat a Balrog in the season 2 finale. With the throne seemingly empty, Thrain steps in to claim his birthright, creating conflict with Durin IV, who was anointed successor. This dynamic sets the stage for a significant fallout within the royal family, adding depth to the series' exploration of dwarven politics and legacy.

Family Ties to Original Film Productions

Marsan shares a unique personal history with Middle-earth productions, as his wife Janine worked as a makeup artist on the original Lord of the Rings films. During the early years of their marriage, she traveled to New Zealand to work on the original trilogy and its sequels, spending several years away from their home.

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Janine Marsan handled makeup for actors such as Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler during her tenure. The family kept a significant collection of props from these films, including approximately 2,000 pairs of prosthetic elf ears designed for Orlando Bloom. These items were stored in the loft of their previous house, serving as a tangible link to the iconic franchise.

When preparing for his own role in The Rings of Power, Marsan considered bringing the old ear prosthetics to the set as a nostalgic gesture. He noted that while he did not bring them to the production, the existence of these props highlighted the enduring presence of Peter Jackson films in his daily life. This background gave him a unique perspective on joining the new series.

Acting Challenges and Makeup Process

The transformation into Thrain required a grueling makeup routine that lasted up to four and a half hours each day. Marsan typically arrived at the makeup chair around 2 a.m. and was ready on set by 7:30 a.m. He utilizes meditation to cope with the long sessions, spending forty minutes meditating before and after the process to maintain his mental composure.

Marsan accepted the role primarily because of his admiration for the show's writing, direction, and action sequences. He also cited a desire to play against type and mix up his career choices, having previously appeared in projects like Netflix's Supercell and Kennedy. His decision to join was immediate, driven by his respect for Peter Mullan and Rory McCann, who also starred in the series.

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He approached the character of Thrain by developing a detailed backstory, utilizing material provided by the production team, including references to deleted scenes from The Hobbit films. Marsan emphasized that he does not rely on exaggerated performances, preferring subtle acting even while wearing extensive prosthetics. The support from the specialist makeup team allowed him to focus on the emotional nuances of the character.

Series Premiere and Future Outlook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 11 on Prime Video. Marsan's introduction as Thrain promises to deepen the series' exploration of dwarven culture and the consequences of the events that unfolded in the previous season. His performance will be central to understanding the internal conflicts that threaten to tear the kingdom apart.

Fans can expect Marsan to bring his signature intensity to the role, balancing the physical demands of the prosthetics with a grounded emotional performance. The series continues to expand the Second Age of Middle-earth, using the lens of established characters to tell new stories of power, betrayal, and survival. Marsan's involvement marks a significant addition to the ensemble cast, linking the new generation of actors with the legacy of the original film trilogy.