Edbcote Estate, a stunning stately home with a cinematic past, priced at £45 million

The Edgcote estate, previously known as Pemberley, was built in the late 18th century, inspired by the rolling countryside of South Northamptonshire. It has a rich history including use as a horse racing establishment, farmland, and hosting Anne of Cleves. The property now forms part of a larger estate, previously a horse racing establishment, featuring 1,700 acres of parkland and 31 village properties for sale.

One of Britain's most magnificent stately home s, The Edgcote estate, renowned for its role in the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, has been put on the market for £45 million.

The property, set in 1,700 acres of park and farmland in Hertfordshire, offers a captivating history that includes use as a farm and racehorse stables. Its impressive formal gardens, overlooking a 8.6-acre lake, served as a backdrop for Colin Firth's iconic scene as the brooding aristocrat Mr Darcy in the series. A diverse residential portfolio of 31 houses, cottages, and flats complements the grand six-bedroomed property





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History And Culture Edbcote Estate Pride And Prejudice Leisure Magnate David Allen George Allen HS2 High-Speed Rail Line Georgian Authenticity Georgian House Country Piles Farmland Park And Farmland Stately Home Estate Agents 1 700 Acres Of Park And Farmland Property Features

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Edbcote Estate, a stunning stately home with a cinematic past, priced at £45 millionThe Edgcote estate, previously known as Pemberley, was built in the late 18th century, inspired by the rolling countryside of South Northamptonshire. It has a rich history including use as a horse racing establishment, farmland, and hosting Anne of Cleves. The property now forms part of a larger estate, previously a horse racing establishment, featuring 1,700 acres of parkland and 31 village properties for sale.

Read more »