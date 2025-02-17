Ed Sheeran's Unexpected Body Double Stars in Berlinale Film

A street cleaner from Manchester, Wesley Byrne, lands a role in a Berlinale film after being mistaken for Ed Sheeran. He shares his experience of acting, dealing with fans, and even meeting the real Sheeran.

Wesley Byrne , a street cleaner from Greater Manchester , found himself thrust into the spotlight after being mistaken for Ed Sheeran . His uncanny resemblance to the pop superstar led him to land a role in Florian Pochlatko's Berlinale film, ' The Ice Tower '. In this interview, Byrne shares his experience of being cast in the film, the challenges of acting, and his interactions with fans who mistake him for Sheeran.

Byrne recounts how the film team initially contacted him on Facebook, intrigued by his resemblance to Sheeran. After a few video chats and a glimpse into the script, Byrne was convinced to fly to Berlin for the shoot. He admits that acting was a new and daunting experience, especially the intricacies of camera direction and a demanding sex scene. Despite the challenges, Byrne embraced the experience, drawing inspiration from iconic films like 'The Matrix' to deliver his lines. He also humorously describes the awkwardness of simulating intimate sounds in a soundproof booth. Byrne's encounter with Ed Sheeran himself involved a surreal moment during a ketchup advert shoot, where Sheeran expressed gratitude for Byrne's participation. Byrne's story highlights the unexpected twists and turns life can take, proving that even a street cleaner can find himself on the silver screen thanks to an uncanny resemblance





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ed Sheeran Wesley Byrne The Ice Tower Berlinale Film Acting Body Double Manchester

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heidi Klum Talks Unexpected Body Hair, Self-Acceptance, and Ageing GracefullyHeidi Klum opens up about her experience with sudden hair growth, shares her thoughts on body image, and celebrates the beauty of aging.

Read more »

Gracie Abrams Shuts Down Body Scrutiny: 'It's Not Your Body'Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams addresses the constant commentary about her physique, particularly her abs, stating it's gone too far and not anyone's business. The article emphasizes that a woman's worth is not defined by her physical appearance and encourages readers to focus on their own well-being rather than obsessing over others' bodies.

Read more »

Berlinale Embraces Free Speech Amidst Political TensionsAs Germany prepares for a national election amidst the rise of the far-right AfD, the Berlinale film festival grapples with balancing free speech and preventing hate speech. The festival emphasizes its commitment to inclusivity and open dialogue while navigating sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict and political symbolism.

Read more »

Animated Feature 'The House Without a Name' To Premiere At BerlinaleThe animated feature 'The House Without a Name', set to world premiere in the Berlinale’s Generation sidebar, follows siblings Tom, Susan, and Derek as they visit their grandfather for the first time since losing their grandmother. The film explores the power of imagination and storytelling to heal and reconnect.

Read more »

Berlinale to Host Q&A on Freedom of Expression, Antisemitism & PalestineThe Berlinale film festival will host a Q&A panel addressing topics of freedom of expression, antisemitism, and Palestine as its 75th edition unfolds in a politically charged climate.

Read more »

Berlinale Head Talks Film Festival Revival and 'Amsterdamned' Sequel Gets Ready for ReleaseThis news article covers two major developments in the film world. Firstly, it reports on a conversation with Berlinale Head Tricia Tuttle, who discusses the festival's plans for the 2025 edition, addressing concerns about division within the film community and reaffirming its commitment to free speech. Secondly, the article announces the revival of Dutch cult classic 'Amsterdamned' with a sequel set to premiere in the Netherlands later this year.

Read more »