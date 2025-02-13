Ed Sheeran's Surprise Street Concert in India Cut Short by Police

Ed Sheeran's impromptu street performance in Bengaluru was interrupted by a police officer who unplugged his microphone. Despite the abrupt end, fans enjoyed the singer's surprise serenade.

Ed Sheeran , the acclaimed singer-songwriter behind global hits like 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers,' found himself in an unexpected situation while on tour in India. During a pre-planned street performance in Bengaluru on February 9th, Sheeran was abruptly stopped by a police officer who unplugged his microphone. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed Sheeran attempting to continue his performance, singing his hit song 'Shape of You,' despite the interruption.

He explained to the crowd that they had permission to perform in that location, but the officer remained undeterred. Despite the short-lived nature of the performance, fans seemed to appreciate the impromptu serenade from the four-time Grammy winner.Sheeran, who was in the midst of his Mathematics tour, had performed two sold-out shows at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on February 8th and 9th. He continued his tour, traveling to Shillong and Delhi, sharing highlights of his Indian experience on Instagram. This included a first-ever sitar lesson with Megha Rawoot and studio time with celebrated composer A.R. Rahman. Sheeran's India tour followed a historic performance in Bhutan, where he became the first international music artist to hold a concert in the country.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ED Sheeran India Tour Street Concert Police Interruption Shape Of You Mathematics Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ed Sheeran Addresses India Street Concert Interruption by PoliceEd Sheeran defends his impromptu street concert in India that was stopped by police, explaining they had permission to perform. He shared the incident on Instagram, jokingly comparing the officer's preference to Bruno Mars.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Addresses Abrupt Stop of India Street ConcertEd Sheeran defends impromptu India street concert stopped by police, explaining it was planned and they had permission to busk. The 'Shape of You' singer shared the incident on Instagram, jokingly adding that the officer might prefer Bruno Mars.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Makes History as 1st International Artist to Perform Concert in Bhutan: 'What a Gig'Ed Sheeran shared an Instagram post on Jan. 25 reflecting on making history as the first international artist to perform a concert in Bhutan. 'I feel super honored that I was chosen,' he wrote.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Makes History with First Concert in BhutanEnglish singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran became the first international artist to perform in Bhutan, captivating the nation with a historical concert.

Read more »

Police Shut Down Ed Sheeran’s Street Performance in IndiaPolice in Bengaluru, India, stopped Ed Sheeran from performing on the street before his concert on Sunday night.

Read more »

Indian Police Shut Down Ed Sheeran’s Street PerformancePolice in the Indian city of Bengaluru were forced to end a busking session from Ed Sheeran, claiming he didn't have the required permissions.

Read more »