Ed Sheeran Left His Record Label After 15 Years of Partnership

Ed Sheeran, the world's biggest music artist, made the surprising decision to part ways with his record label, Warner, after nearly a decade-long partnership. Sheeran had always credited his fans with helping him achieve his multi-million pound fortune and success.

He has never forgotten the power of his fans in helping him to become Britains biggest music artist with an eye-watering £370million fortune. So when Ed Sheeran decided to leave his record label after 15 years, it wasnt surprising that he shared the news directly with the millions of supporters who have followed every twist and turn of his miraculous journey to the top.

The statement sent shockwaves through the music industry – but what he failed to divulge was that he had in fact walked out on what has been described as an incredible deal, prompting speculation that the Shape Of You star now has little time for his label, Warner. And while there were plaudits for how respectful his words were, many insiders have been left questioning whether the company still has the cachet it once had since nepo baby Aaron Bay-Schuck, son of Hollywood actors John Schuck and Susan Bay, was placed in charge last year.

Since then, sources say that the label has become a ****show with American Bay-Schuck and his sidekick Tom Corson apparently not caring what happens in the UK office. In fact, some say it has become like a satellite operation – a staggering prospect, given it is still the home to top names including Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, and Kylie Minogue.

Ed Sheeran decided to leave his record label after 15 years and there are speculations that he now has little time for Warner. Insiders say that the company still has little cachet, mainly because of nepo baby Aaron Bay-Schuck being placed in charge last year.

As for Ed's future, he is yet to announce which label he will go to, if any, but given his track record of sharing everything with his fans, it's likely they will be the first to know once he makes up his mind. Sources are quick to say he is a different person to the one he was 15 years ago which is likely due to becoming a family man and maturity





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ed Sheeran Warner No Record Label Changed Direction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Maguire 'shocked and gutted' to be left out of England's World Cup squadManchester United defender Harry Maguire has been left out of England’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Leaves Warner Music After 15 YearsAs rumored, Ed Sheeran has left Warner Music after 15 years, the singer confirmed.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Leaves Warner Music Group After 15 YearsEd Sheeran has announced that he is leaving Warner Music Group after spending 15 years at the record label. Sheeran expressed gratitude for his time at Warner and mentioned that he is feeling the need for a shift and change in his professional life.

Read more »

Ed Sheeran Parts With Longtime Label Warner: 'This Isn't a Disgruntled Artist Situation'Ed Sheeran parted ways with Warner Music Group after 15 years under Atlantic Records and Asylum Records. The artist says the split was on good terms.

Read more »