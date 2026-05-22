Ed Sheeran Leaves Warner Music Group After 15 Years

Ed Sheeran has announced that he is leaving Warner Music Group after spending 15 years at the record label. Sheeran expressed gratitude for his time at Warner and mentioned that he is feeling the need for a shift and change in his professional life.

Ed Sheeran at Deadline Spotlight: Anatomy of a Song - 'F1' held at The Motoring Club on Jan. 9, 2026, in Los Angeles. announced to fans on Friday (May 22) that he’s left the Warner Music Group after spending 15 years at the record label in a letter via his email list.

In his statement, which was also shared with, Sheeran said there was no animosity at leaving the only record company he has worked with across his career so far, saying he exits with ‘SO much love and gratitude for everything we have achieved together. ’ Sheeran leaves as one of the most successful artists of the past 15 years, having landed eight top five albums on the Billboard 200, including four No. 1s, and 60 songs on the Hot 100, including nine top 10s and two No. 1s.

Sheeran’s single ‘Shape of You’ sat atop the for 12 weeks in 2017, ultimately spending 59 weeks on the chart, while his single ‘Perfect’ also reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. His 2017 album ÷ has racked up 25.9 million equivalent album unites in the United States since his 2011 debut, including more than 32 billion streams and 5.8 million album sales.

Warner Music Group is keeping Sheeran’s catalog of biggest hits, and has long-term licenses for his two most recent albums, 2023’s In his letter, Sheeran wrote, ‘I’ve decided to leave Asylum/Warner last month. I leave the company with SO much love and gratitude for everything we have achieved together. This isn’t a ‘disgruntled artist leaves record label’ type situation.

This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father of 2 man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change in the way he does things professionally. ’ has reached out to Sheeran’s camp and Atlantic Records for comment.

Warner Music Group said in a statement that it is ‘proud to have supported Ed through his discovery and remarkable rise over the past 15 years and grateful for his continued partnership. As we steward his iconic catalogue into the future, we’ll ensure that his music will touch hearts and move feet around the world for generations to come.





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Ed Sheeran Warner Music Group Leaving 15 Years Successful Artist Billboard 200 Hot 100 Shape Of You Perfect 2017 Album ÷ 25.9 Million Equivalent Album Unites 32 Billion Streams 5.8 Million Album Sales

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