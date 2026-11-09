Ed Sheeran Announces South America Tour After Macklemore Controversy

Ed Sheeran moves his tour to South America following controversy over Macklemore's dismissal. See the new schedule and details on the backlash.

Ed Sheeran has officially announced the next phase of his global tour, directing his stadium shows to South America and Mexico. The singer shared the news from Tampa, Florida, where he took multiple bows before a cheering crowd on Saturday. He thanked his American audience for their support as he prepares to leave the United States for a new series of international dates.

The musician captioned his social media post with a message to his fans, stating, 'Thank you Tampa, thats(sic) the end of the North American stadium tour, see you soon Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico x.' This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the artist, who has faced intense public scrutiny and backlash over recent decisions regarding his tour lineup and the handling of political statements made by his opening acts.

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South America And Mexico Tour Schedule

Ed Sheeran will perform one final show in the United States on November 9th in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Following this date, he will transition to South America, visiting Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil. The international leg of the tour concludes at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City on December 11. This schedule follows a series of sold-out performances in European cities including Dublin, Paris, and London.

The artist recently apologized while performing in Philadelphia on September 19, acknowledging that he had made 'mistakes' in how he managed the fallout from the controversy surrounding his tour. He explained that the situation placed him in the middle of a passionate argument about freedom of speech on a complex global issue. Despite the criticism, Sheeran has continued to move forward with his tour schedule, focusing on the upcoming South American dates.

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Macklemore Dismissal And Robert Kraft Role

The controversy began when rapper Macklemore was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestine comments during performances at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in early September. Macklemore told the crowd that every human being deserves the same freedom and mentioned people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He also performed his protest song 'Hind's Hall' while images of the devastation in Gaza were projected on the stadium screens.

Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium in Boston and a US stadium owner, subsequently banned Macklemore from performing. Kraft accused the rapper of hate speech, which led to his departure from Ed Sheeran's tour. This decision by Kraft triggered a wider response from other members of the tour, who expressed their solidarity with the dismissed artist. The incident has sparked significant debate regarding the intersection of entertainment, free speech, and political advocacy in public venues.

Other Acts Leave In Solidarity

After Macklemore was dropped, several other performers announced they would leave the tour in solidarity. These acts included Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe, as well as Ed Sheeran's backing band Beoga. Their departure highlighted the depth of support for Macklemore among his peers and intensified the pressure on Ed Sheeran to address the situation. The mass exit of openers was a direct response to the treatment of the rapper and the broader implications of the ban.

Sheeran also addressed the humanitarian aspects of the conflict, stating that what happened in Israel and at the Nova music festival on October 7 was horrific. He described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic and unjustifiable, expressing that his heart had been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives. He emphasized that the systemic injustice occurring in the West Bank cannot be overlooked, showing his personal stance on the ongoing crisis despite the tour disruptions.

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Macklemore Launches Free Palestine Tour

In response to his dismissal, Macklemore launched a three-date concert series benefiting organizations that support 'the Palestinian people and movement.' The shows took place in Dublin, Paris, and London, and the series quickly sold out. Macklemore described the tour as his favorite project, expressing gratitude for the musicians, speakers, and attendees who supported the cause. He highlighted the importance of using platforms to stand for the freedom of others in an era where such advocacy can be controversial.

Macklemore stated that he was deeply worried about freedom of speech being encumbered and asserted that such restrictions should never happen in the free world. He emphasized his commitment to creating a safe space for everybody through his music and honoring his dedication to his fans. The success of the Free Palestine Tour serves as a reaffirmation of the power of collective action and the impact of using stages to advocate for human rights and dignity.