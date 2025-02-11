ED Opioid Prescribing: Low Risk, But Guidelines Needed

A new study suggests that opioid prescribing in hospital emergency departments (EDs) carries a low risk of harm to patients. However, the lack of clear guidelines for ED physicians creates challenges in balancing pain management with potential adverse effects.

A new study suggests that opioid prescribing in hospital emergency departments (EDs) is not risk-free, but the likelihood of these prescriptions harming patients is low. ED physicians face pressure to reduce opioid prescribing due to the potential for misuse, while simultaneously needing to address severe pain. Often, emergency physicians treat patients who are opioid-tolerant but have had their opioid prescriptions discontinued by their primary physicians.

The lack of clear opioid prescribing guidelines complicates prescribers' decisions. A study utilizing administrative data from over 13 million ED visits indicates that the risk to patients when ED physicians prescribe opioids is significantly lower than commonly perceived. The study's co-author, Grant Innes, MD, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, stated that the downsides of prescribing opioids for acute pain are likely far less than the consequences of failing to treat acute pain.The relationship between opioid prescriptions and future harms has been unclear. Between 2016 and 2021, the proportion of individuals filling an opioid prescription in Alberta decreased by 35%. However, the number of annual opioid-related deaths tripled, rising from 554 to 1510. The researchers attribute this increase primarily to the sale of opioids in the illicit market. To assess the extent to which opioid prescribing in the ED was associated with future harms, researchers analyzed opioid prescribing practices at all EDs in Alberta from 2010 to 2020. They excluded patients with cancer receiving palliative care and those with prolonged opioid use. Patients were categorized as 'treated' if they filled an opioid prescription within 72 hours of their initial visit, while 'untreated' patients did not fill the prescription. Propensity scoring was employed to identify matched controls among untreated patients.The study's primary composite outcome, measured over one year, included opioid-related ED visits (e.g., overdoses), initiation of opioid agonist therapy, all-cause hospital admission, and death. The findings indicated that opioid prescriptions were not associated with an increased risk of death or overdose. Out of the more than 13 million visits, 689,074 (5.3%) patients filled an opioid prescription. Patients who received opioids had a 1.4% increased risk for the primary composite outcome (17.1% vs. 15.7%). This difference was primarily driven by all-cause hospital admissions (16.4% vs. 15.1%). The number needed to harm was 53. The study's authors highlighted the scarcity of research on opioid use in the context of acute pain, particularly in ED settings. Innes noted that current guidelines for treating acute pain are generic. The research also revealed that certain patient populations are at a higher risk for harm following an opioid prescription, including opioid-naïve patients, individuals with other substance use disorders, patients with mental health disorders, older patients, and frequent ED users. Interestingly, Innes stated that individuals with substance use disorders and mental health disorders who did not receive an opioid prescription from the ED still faced very high risks of adverse outcomes. They tend to fare poorly regardless of whether they receive a prescription or not. Future studies should explore which specific opioid medications may pose greater risks and which health conditions might contribute to higher risk profiles, according to the authors





Medscape / 🏆 386. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OPIOIDS EMERGENCY MEDICINE PAIN MANAGEMENT PRESCRIBING GUIDELINES RISK ASSESSMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump should fight the opioid crisis with non-opioid alternativesPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Radioiodine Therapy Unnecessary After Thyroidectomy for Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer: 5-Year StudyA new study provides evidence that radioactive iodine therapy may not be necessary for patients with low-risk differentiated thyroid cancer after undergoing total thyroidectomy. Results show similar outcomes at 5 years regardless of whether radioiodine was administered, suggesting potential benefits for avoiding this additional treatment in most cases.

Read more »

Science Behind FDA-Approved Genetic Test for OUD QuestionedA new study suggests clinical utility of the first FDA-approved genetic test to help gauge an individual’s risk for opioid misuse prior to prescribing.

Read more »

Both High and Low HDL Linked to Age-Related Macular Degeneration RiskA new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests that both high and low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) are associated with an increased risk for age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Researchers analyzed data from the All of Us research program and found a U-shaped relationship between HDL levels and AMD risk. The study also identified a potential novel single-nucleotide polymorphism linked to an elevated risk for the retina condition.

Read more »

TON Price Could Surge as CryptoQuant Indicator Signals Low-Risk PhaseCryptoQuant analysis suggests that TON (Toncoin) is entering a low-risk phase, indicated by its Normalized Risk Metric (NRM) approaching the blue zone. This potentially presents a strategic buying opportunity for investors. The report also highlights the growing adoption of the TON blockchain, with a rise in new users joining the network. TON's price has been consolidating since late August, but recent upward momentum suggests a potential breakout with targets of $6 and $7.

Read more »

Experts Advise Early Financial Education for Children Through Low-Risk InvestmentsBusiness leaders share their strategies for teaching children about money and investing, emphasizing the importance of age-appropriate discussions, hands-on learning, and understanding the concept of delayed gratification and risk.

Read more »