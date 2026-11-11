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Ed Miliband Should be 'Ashamed' of Russell Brand Interview, Says Kemi Badenoch

DailyMail#86 in United States
Ed Miliband Should be 'Ashamed' of Russell Brand Interview, Says Kemi Badenoch
Ed Miliband · Kemi Badenoch · Russell Brand
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Kemi Badenoch accused Ed Miliband of being dishonest about his views on the Rosebank oilfield, referencing his 2015 interview with Russell Brand for The Trews

Ed Miliband should be 'ashamed' of 'cosying up' to disgraced comic Russell Brand in an attempt to win political power, Kemi Badenoch said, referencing his 2015 interview with the comedian for 'The Trews'.

She accused Mr Miliband of being dishonest about his views on the Rosebank oilfield, which he previously referred to as 'climate vandalism'. Labour MPs shouted 'shame' during the outburst, but Mrs Badenoch hit back saying 'They're right, the Foreign Secretary should be ashamed'. The comments were made at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, where Mrs Badenoch targeted Mr Miliband's handling of the Rosebank oilfield, which has been met with controversy.

Also readLucy Powell Regrets 2015 Russell Brand and Ed Miliband Interview

Rosebank oilfield controversy

Russell Brand was jailed for 10-and-a-half years on Monday for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame. The UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, did not address Mrs Badenoch's comments directly but vowed to take a further decision on the Rosebank oilfield in due course. He also praised the bravery of the victims and commended the journalists who exposed Brand's wrongdoing.

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Mrs Badenoch used the opportunity to attack Mr Miliband's judgment and questioned whether the Foreign Secretary should be trusted with important decisions. The comments come as Mr Miliband is currently attending the Cop31 environment summit in Turkey.

DailyMail#86 in United States

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Ed Miliband Kemi Badenoch Russell Brand Rosebank Oilfield Cop31

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