UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband calls for the release of British businessman Ryan Cornelius, whose 20-year sentence extension in the UAE is condemned as arbitrary and outrageous by MPs.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a public demand for the immediate release of British national Ryan Cornelius, who remains incarcerated in the United Arab Emirates. The call to action follows intense parliamentary pressure regarding the 72-year-old's detention, which lawmakers have described as both arbitrary and outrageous. This diplomatic intervention marks a significant shift in the UK government's approach to securing the freedom of one of its oldest citizens held abroad.

Miliband Condemns Arbitrary Sentence Extension

During a parliamentary debate on October 27, 2026, Conservative MP Stuart Graham challenged the Foreign Secretary directly about the legitimacy of Mr. Cornelius's continued imprisonment. Graham highlighted that the initial trial was unfair and labeled the subsequent 20-year sentence extension as outrageous. In response, Ed Miliband unequivocally agreed with his colleague, stating that he supports the release of the detainee. He confirmed that the UK government is actively discussing the case with its counterparts in the UAE and emphasized the importance of Alistair Burt's role in resolving the situation.

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Decades-Long Imprisonment in Al Awir Facility

Ryan Cornelius has spent nearly two decades behind bars at the Al Awir Central Prison, a high-security facility located in the desert regions of Dubai. Often referred to as Dubai's Alcatraz, this prison has been repeatedly criticized by human rights organizations for its grim conditions and overcrowding. The 72-year-old shares a cell the size of a shipping container with six other inmates, a living arrangement that raises serious health concerns given his age. Despite United Nations accusations of serious judicial irregularities in his case, the UAE authorities have refused to grant him freedom.

Origins of Fraud Allegations and Legal Battles

The legal troubles began in 2008 when Ryan Cornelius was arrested over allegations related to a $500 million bank loan intended to fund luxury development projects in the Gulf state. He was accused of defrauding the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), charges that he has consistently and vehemently denied. Initially sentenced to ten years, his term was extended by an additional 20 years in 2018 after a court ruling that human rights advocates describe as draconian. Critics argue that the local legal system is being used to pursue vendettas and settle scores rather than deliver impartial justice.

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Family Distress Over Diplomatic Appointments

The Cornelius family has expressed profound distress over the handling of their case by previous UK ministers, particularly following the appointment of Alistair Burt as Envoy for Complex Consular Detentions. Heather Cornelius, the detainee's wife, reportedly crumbled upon learning of Burt's elevation, given his past ties to the UAE government. Burt previously served as Minister of State for the Middle East, where he signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai to improve public relations. His history includes managing the case of Matthew Hedges, who was wrongly detained and tortured, leading to skepticism among families of jailed Brits regarding his current mandate.

Constitutional Violations and Health Fears

Human rights campaigner Sir William Browder has characterized Ryan Cornelius as another victim of a corrupt Middle Eastern legal system designed to raid assets. There are growing fears that the 72-year-old may die behind bars due to the harsh conditions and lack of adequate medical care. The UAE constitution explicitly states that no one over the age of 70 should be imprisoned, a provision that appears to be ignored in this instance. Calls for assistance from former Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were previously unanswered, but the current administration under Ed Miliband appears more willing to confront these issues publicly.