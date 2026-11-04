Ed Miliband Dance Moves Shock Observers During Caribbean Visit

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband breaks into an unexpected jig while visiting Antigua with Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the Commonwealth summit.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband sparked surprise among onlookers when he broke into an impromptu jig while watching a steel band performance in Antigua. The unusual display occurred during a government trip to the Caribbean, where the Foreign Secretary was accompanying Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The visit aimed to provide some light relief from the diplomatic duties surrounding the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Ed Miliband Awkward Dance Performance

The Foreign Secretary initiated the performance with a simple toe tap to the rhythm of the Hell's Gate steel orchestra. He then suddenly hiked up his arms and began hopping from foot to foot in a lively jig. The veteran Labour minister momentarily appeared ready to launch into a full marching routine before noticing a camera was rolling. He quickly reined himself in, flashing an embarrassed grin at the observers and media present.

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Burnham And Miliband Musical Attempt

After watching the professional musicians, Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband took up the steel drums themselves. The pair attempted to play a rendition of the nursery rhyme 'Mary had a Little Lamb'. Mr Burnham took the lead in guiding Mr Miliband through the rhythm, announcing 'And now we're going to do three here' with limited success. Together they managed to play only the first line of the song on repeat.

Khan Cordice And Musician Interaction

Following the performance, Khan Cordice, the director of the orchestra, told Mr Burnham 'You're a musician'. The Prime Minister responded humbly by replying 'I play a little music'. He added that music serves as a great way of getting people together during international visits. The pair had arrived at the venue to the sound of the orchestra playing the William Tell overture by Rossini.

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Commonwealth Summit And King Charles Visit

The Prime Minister and his contingent traveled to the Caribbean to watch King Charles formally open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday. The diplomatic tour has coincided with King Charles's presence and has been dogged by the row over a British apology for the slave trade. The trip aimed to balance official proceedings with cultural engagement in the region.

Cricket Game And Viv Richards Stunt

Mr Burnham faced another physical challenge during his first engagement after landing in the region. He participated in a cricket game with Antiguan legend Sir Viv Richards. This second stunt left the Prime Minister looking less than graceful as he slipped over onto the turf while trying to nab a quick run during the match.