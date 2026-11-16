Ed Miliband Apologizes for 2015 Russell Brand Interview

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expresses deep regret over his 2015 appearance on Russell Brand's show, condemning the comedian's latest claims of innocence from prison.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a formal apology for his participation in an interview with Russell Brand during the 2015 general election campaign. Miliband described his decision to appear on the comedian's online platform as a matter of deep regret, acknowledging that he cosied up to Brand before the entertainer was convicted of serious sexual offenses.

Miliband Condemns Brand's Prison Statement

Ed Miliband explicitly condemned the latest message released from Russell Brand's prison cell, labeling the disgraced comedian's continued claims of innocence as disgusting. Brand, now serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, stated through his wife that he is not guilty of the charges. Miliband emphasized that while he does not wish to relitigate the past, the lack of remorse shown by Brand is revolting and unacceptable.

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Context of the 2015 Election Campaign Interview

The controversial interview was filmed at Russell Brand's London flat during the final fortnight of the 2015 general election campaign. At the time, Ed Miliband was the Labour leader seeking to broaden his appeal among younger voters and the anti-establishment left-wing demographic that Brand commanded. Miliband explained that he did not go on the show to endorse Brand, but rather to challenge the comedian's stance that voters should not participate in the democratic process.

Ed Balls Reveals Previous Warnings Against Meeting Brand

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls has disclosed that he previously warned Ed Miliband against meeting with Russell Brand. Balls recounted a 2013 incident where he found Brand's behavior to be very weird and untrustworthy. Despite Balls advising that Brand had already been removed from the BBC for misconduct, Miliband's team proceeded with the interview to solve a perceived political problem regarding youth engagement.

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Laura Gallacher Continues Sunday Service Broadcast

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, continued the couple's Sunday Service YouTube broadcast by reading a letter from her husband while he remains incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of golfer Bernard Gallacher, recited biblical passages while emphasizing that Brand maintains his innocence regarding the offences for which he was jailed. This message was delivered after Brand had served his first week of his sentence at the Category C prison in Cambridgeshire.

Political Fallout and Regret Over Past Decisions

Ed Miliband stated clearly that if he had known the full extent of the allegations against Russell Brand at the time, he would never have agreed to the interview. The Foreign Secretary expressed that he regrets doing the interview, noting that it was a mistake made in the heat of a high-stakes political contest. His comments come as he faces fresh criticism for having cosied up to a figure now convicted of heinous crimes during his bid for prime minister.