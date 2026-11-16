Ed Miliband Apologises for 2015 Russell Brand Interview

Labour leader Ed Miliband expresses deep regret over his 2015 interview with Russell Brand. He condemns Brand's prison statement as disgusting and confirms he would not have participated had he known the allegations.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a formal apology for appearing on comedian Russell Brand's online programme during the 2015 general election campaign. Miliband described his decision to sit down with the now-convicted sex offender as a matter of 'deep regret' and stated that he 'cosied up' to the disgraced figure. The Labour leader emphasized that he would never have participated in the interview had he been aware of the allegations against Brand at that time.

Miliband Condemns Brand's Prison Statement

Miliband also issued a strong condemnation of Brand's recent message released from prison, in which the comedian claimed he was not guilty of the rape and sexual assault convictions. Describing Brand's lack of remorse as 'disgusting', the Foreign Secretary highlighted the absence of sympathy for the victims. He labeled the comedian's comments as revolting and stressed that showing no regret for such heinous crimes is unacceptable in the eyes of the public and the government.

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Ed Balls Warned Against Meeting Comedian

Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls revealed that he previously advised Miliband against meeting with Brand during the 2015 leadership contest. Balls recalled describing the comedian as 'weird' and 'untrustworthy' after a negative personal encounter in 2013. Despite Balls' warnings and feedback from his office, Miliband's team proceeded with the meeting, believing it would help solve a political problem by attracting younger voters who were discouraged from voting.

Context of the 2015 Election Strategy

The interview took place in Brand's London flat during the final fortnight of the 2015 general election campaign. At the time, Miliband sought to win over Brand's large following of left-wing anti-establishment supporters. Miliband explained that his goal was not to endorse Brand, but to challenge the comedian's advice to young people about not bothering to vote. He admitted that while he was taking Brand on politically, he now wishes he had not done the interview at all.

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Gallacher Reads Brand's Letter from Prison

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, continued their Sunday Service YouTube broadcast by reading a statement from her husband. She recited Bible verses while delivering Brand's claim that he is not guilty of the offences for which he was jailed. This occurred as Brand served his first week of a ten-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, having been transferred from HMP Wandsworth. The broadcast included pre-recorded footage from his trial period, further fueling public criticism.

Political Fallout and Labour Response

The revelation of the 2015 interview has sparked fresh criticism of Miliband's judgment during his time as Labour leader. Critics point out that courting Brand at the height of his influence was a significant misstep given the nature of the crimes for which he was recently convicted. The incident highlights the risks associated with seeking engagement from controversial figures for political gain, especially when their private misconduct is not publicly known at the time of the interaction.