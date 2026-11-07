Ed Mellor Shares Expert Holiday Party Makeup Tips for 2026

Global Pro Make-up Artist Ed Mellor reveals three essential party makeup looks for the 2026 holiday season, including classic red lips, smoky eyes, and golden glow techniques.

Global Pro Make-up Artist Ed Mellor from Charlotte Tilbury has unveiled definitive strategies for achieving flawless holiday party makeup in 2026. Mellor, a leading voice in the beauty industry, outlines three distinct aesthetic approaches designed to help individuals navigate the complex demands of festive social gatherings with confidence and elegance. These techniques prioritize preparation, texture selection, and precise application to ensure longevity and visual impact throughout evening events.

Classic Red Lip Technique Details

The first recommended look centers on a classic party aesthetic featuring scarlet lips paired with flawless skin and subtle lashes. To ensure this timeless appearance feels modern rather than dated, Mellor advises keeping the remainder of the facial makeup extremely minimal and pared back. He specifically notes that while mascara is acceptable, a heavy smoky eye is completely out of place and detracts from the focal point of the red lip. This approach requires careful balance to maintain a sophisticated and contemporary silhouette.

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Preparation is the critical first step in executing this look successfully. Mellor instructs beauty enthusiasts to prep the lips with a hydrating balm for a full twenty minutes before application. It is vital to blot the balm away completely before applying any color to prevent the lipstick from sliding or separating. Simultaneously, practitioners should conceal any underlying skin redness to create a clean canvas that allows the lip color to pop without interference from surrounding discoloration.

For the lip application itself, Mellor recommends using a hydrating lipstick with either a satin or matte texture, as these finishes are universally flattering. He suggests adding a small amount of concealer to a fine brush and subtly applying it around the perimeter of the lips to sharpen the definition. He specifically points to the Max Factor Lip Shader Twist-Up Lip Liner priced at £5.94 as an excellent tool for this step. Users should draw a creamy lip liner followed by a light layer of lipstick, blotting the mouth, and then adding a second layer of color for intensity.

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A crucial detail for mature skin tones involves avoiding a sharp, harsh lip line. Instead, Mellor advocates for a blurred, softened effect that is more forgiving and modern. He suggests gently blending the edges of the lipstick with fingers to achieve this seamless transition. This technique helps to diffuse the color slightly, creating a softer frame for the mouth that complements natural aging processes rather than fighting against them.

Smoky Eye and Nude Lip Combination

The second aesthetic direction offers a sultry alternative featuring a smoky eye combined with a nude lip and satin skin finish. This versatile look has historical precedence, having been worn by iconic figures such as Brigitte Bardot, Kate Moss, and Jennifer Lopez. To adapt this style for 2026, the nude lip must appear natural and organic rather than chalky or mask-like. The skin should possess a healthy sheen without appearing overly shiny or oily, creating a balanced glow.

Mellor rates eyeshadow sticks as the most efficient tool for achieving the necessary shimmer and definition in the eyes. He demonstrates a specific technique using a matte color to create a V shape, elongating the line outward from the corner of the eye and then zigzagging it back into the crease. This geometric approach adds depth and structure to the eye socket. He then applies a shimmer-infused stick in a tonal color to make the lids glisten, smudging it along the lower lash line to add definition without heaviness.

Color selection is paramount when constructing a smoky eye that remains flattering. Mellor explicitly recommends using chocolate brown or minky grey shades, noting that both are significantly more flattering than harsh black. He reserves the use of pure black pigment strictly for creating definition right at the lash line, rather than as a primary shading color. This nuanced approach ensures depth without the dramatic, potentially aging effect of all-black eye makeup.

Finally, Mellor warns against pairing a smoky eye with a bright lipstick, as combining these two intense elements creates a look that is too much. The balance relies on letting the eyes provide the drama while the lips remain subdued and natural. This contrast allows the eyes to be the primary focal point while maintaining an elegant and refined overall aesthetic suitable for high-profile social events.

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Golden Glow and Bronzed Aesthetic

The third recommended style moves away from heavy eye makeup to focus on a radiant, lit-from-within golden glow. Mellor challenges the notion that golden tones are only suitable for summer, asserting that a warm, radiant complexion is perfect for the party season in 2026. He suggests prepping the skin with a gradual glow product to instill warmth before applying any powder products. This foundational step ensures that the glow appears to emanate from within the skin rather than sitting on top of it.

For bronzer application, Mellor advises selecting a lighter tone than what was used in August to reflect the changing light and mood of the holiday season. He specifically recommends bronzers in gel and cream textures for mature skin types, as these formulations provide sheen without sparkle. Sparkle can highlight fine lines and texture, whereas cream and gel products offer a smoother, more youthful finish that reflects light evenly across the complexion.

A unique technique shared by Mellor involves using bronzer as an eyeshadow. He suggests blending the bronzer across the eyelids to create an all-over glow that ties the face together. This multi-use approach streamlines the makeup routine while ensuring color harmony across the entire face. It creates a cohesive look where the eyes and cheeks share a similar warm undertone, enhancing the natural structure of the face.

Blush selection for this look should be nude and neutral, avoiding anything too pink which might clash with the golden undertones. Mellor instructs applying the blush starting at the top of the cheekbones and sweeping it across the bridge of the nose. This placement lifts the face and creates a sun-kissed effect. He explicitly warns against applying bronzer to the hollow of the cheek, instructing users to dot it higher, in line with the top of the ear, to achieve a more flattering and lifted appearance.