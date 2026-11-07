Ed Gamble Reveals Type 1 Diabetes Struggles After Weight Loss for Television Roles

Comedian Ed Gamble explains his motivation for losing weight to appeal to camera crews and details the daily administrative burden of managing his type 1 diabetes while hosting The Traitors.

Comedian Ed Gamble, aged 40, has publicly disclosed that his recent significant weight reduction was motivated primarily by vanity and professional ambition rather than health concerns. At his heaviest, he weighed 19st, a figure he decided to address before appearing on camera for his new role hosting the show Traitors: Uncloaked. He admitted to The Times that he wanted to transform his appearance to secure more work and present a better image to television audiences. Gamble explained that he feared the camera added 10lb to his physique, so he aimed to lose that excess weight beforehand to ensure he did not add to the visual burden. This strategic physical change coincided with his casting in a production where he played a member of the royal family, a part he believes he would not have been offered had he not undergone the transformation.

The Reality of Managing Type 1 Diabetes

Beyond his career-focused body image goals, Gamble opened up about the intense and continuous demands of living with type 1 diabetes. He described the condition as requiring a level of monitoring comparable to holding a 24-hour job, involving constant vigilance over blood glucose levels. The comedian noted that his health can be unpredictably affected by various external factors, including illness and weather changes, making management never straightforward. He shared that he has experienced blood sugar crashes on stage on several occasions, although he clarified that these instances never reached a worrying or dangerous level. Despite these challenges, the physical toll of keeping his condition in check is significant, requiring relentless attention to detail throughout every day.

Also read Intensive Weight Loss and Exercise Reverse Early Type 2 Diabetes

The Administrative Burden and Dietary Impact

Gamble emphasized that the ongoing management of his diabetes involves a substantial amount of administrative work that often leads to burnout. The genetic nature of his condition means it is not a result of his diet, yet it has inevitably reshaped his relationship with food. He previously revealed to The Daily Mail that he has a tendency to put on weight easily, a trait he exacerbated by his genuine love for eating. He did not eat due to trauma or unhappiness but rather out of a deep passion for food, often purchasing multiple lunches from different places on the high street. His typical diet included huge sandwiches, pastries from Greggs, and biscuits, effectively constituting a week's shopping in a single meal, followed by late-night fast food like kebabs or chicken and chips.

Success on The Traitors and Viewer Reception

While managing these health and lifestyle challenges, Gamble has remained highly active in the entertainment industry, particularly through his involvement with the hit BBC One series The Traitors. His role as the host for Traitors: Uncloaked has kept him in the public eye during a period of high viewership for the franchise. The show recently concluded with a nail-biting final episode that attracted the largest UK overnight and consolidated TV audiences of 2026 so far. The final drew an average overnight audience of 11.2 million viewers, peaking at 11.6 million, which was a slight increase from the 11 million who watched the 2025 series final. Despite some critics describing the conclusion as underwhelming or anticlimactic, the ratings success underscores the enduring popularity of the format hosted by Gamble.

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Charity Winners and Emotional Aftermath

The conclusion of the series saw celebrities Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft crowned as the winners after successfully banishing their opponents. The pair secured £41,500 each for their chosen charities, with Croft supporting the Refugee Council and Ranganathan benefiting Choose Love. Their victory was met with emotional embraces and congratulations from host Claudia Winkleman as they celebrated outside Ardross Castle. Sebastian Croft described the moment as potentially the best day of his life, highlighting the wild hug he shared with his partner upon the reveal. He expressed gratitude for the friendship formed during the game, noting that relying on Romesh in the end game paid off emotionally and strategically.

Professional Reflections and Future Outlook

Gamble's recent disclosures provide a rare glimpse into the personal sacrifices and health management required by public figures in the spotlight. His willingness to discuss the vain reasons behind his weight loss alongside the serious realities of his diabetes creates a nuanced narrative about celebrity life. The comedian's experience with blood sugar crashes on stage serves as a reminder of the physical risks performers face regardless of their on-screen confidence. As he continues to host Traitors: Uncloaked and pursue other acting roles, his story highlights the intersection of professional ambition and personal health management. The success of the show and his continued presence in major television roles suggest that his strategic career moves have been effective, even if driven initially by vanity.