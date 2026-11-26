Ed Bearryman has stepped back from his government role after harassment allegations, coinciding with backlash over a Downing Street event featuring controversial TikTok content.

Ed Bearryman, the head of the Government's influencer team, has stepped back from his official duties following the revelation that he was investigated for inappropriate conduct with a younger female colleague. The Cabinet Office confirmed that the individual involved is recusing himself from his position while the department reviews additional information that has recently come to light regarding his past behavior. This administrative adjustment occurs against a backdrop of intensifying political scrutiny over recent receptions at Downing Street hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, which have drawn sharp criticism for their use of social media personalities.

The Investigation and Unwanted Contact Details

Bearryman, who was forty years old at the time of the initial incident, entered into a brief relationship with a civil servant who was fifteen years his junior. After the relationship concluded, the female colleague reportedly asked him to cease communication, but Bearryman continued to send her messages despite her explicit requests to stop. According to reports from The Times, he admitted to her that he did not know how to stop messaging her and attempted to contact her via her work email address after she blocked his personal phone number.

Also read Andy Burnham Defends Influencer Engagement Amid Offense at Downing Street

The Cabinet Office launched an investigation after the twenty-five-year-old employee raised formal concerns about Bearryman's conduct in the summer of 2024. Despite being placed under investigation, Bearryman continued to run the New Media Unit. An internal inquiry ultimately upheld the allegation that he had made unwanted contact with the colleague, categorizing the behavior as serious misconduct. However, the complainant was not informed of the full findings of the investigation, even after she resigned from her position the previous year.

Reactions from Leadership and Affected Staff

The woman involved expressed deep distress over the handling of the situation and her subsequent departure from the civil service. Speaking to The Times, she stated that it still broke her heart to walk away from a career she loved and worked hard for because she felt the authorities were unwilling to take proper action to protect staff or enforce accountability. She described the outcome as very unfair, highlighting a disconnect between the internal classification of the misconduct and the lack of transparency provided to the victim.

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In response to the unfolding controversy, a Cabinet Office spokesman emphasized that the department takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously. The spokesman noted that an independent HR investigation was conducted at the time and that the office remains committed to preventing workplace harassment and supporting staff who report concerns. The department announced it would be conducting a thorough review of its processes and decisions to ensure future cases are handled with appropriate rigor and communication.

Downing Street Influencer Reception Backlash

The scrutiny of Bearryman's conduct coincides with a growing political firestorm surrounding a reception hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham for social media stars at 10 Downing Street on November 9. The event faced immediate condemnation after TikTok star Max Balegde uploaded a video performing a song with sexist lyrics outside the famous black door. Balegde filmed footage inside the building, tagging it with an obscene caption, and later claimed in a thirty-minute YouTube diary that the Prime Minister had invited him back for tea, a claim a No 10 spokesman later denied was an official invitation.

The situation escalated further when footage emerged of a second influencer, Felicia Pennant, performing an X-rated song titled 'low budget vagina Amanda' on the steps of Downing Street on the same night. The controversy ignited a fierce debate at Prime Minister's Questions, where Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch demanded a personal apology from Burnham for debasing his office. Badenoch described the language used as disgusting, pejorative, and grotesque, accusing Labour MPs of silence on violence against women and girls despite their stated commitments.

Political Consequences and Future Steps

Despite admitting that some of the content was inappropriate, Andy Burnham refused to apologize, insisting he would not say sorry for engaging with young people who look to social media for information. He noted that the offensive video had been taken down and that Balegde had issued an apology. However, the Conservative Party has demanded an outright ban on any return visits from influencers, arguing that the Prime Minister's office must maintain a higher standard of decorum. The intersection of these two controversies has placed significant pressure on the Cabinet Office to demonstrate both internal accountability and external political responsibility.