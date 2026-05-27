Ecuadorian fishermen say they were attacked at sea by a U.S. vessel : State of the World from NPR

In recent months, a number of fishermen in Ecuador say a U.S.-flagged vessel attacked them at sea and destroyed their boats. Their accounts come amid more than 50 U.S. maritime strikes across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean that have killed nearly 200 people.

In recent months, a number of fishermen in Ecuador say a U.S.-flagged vessel attacked them at sea and destroyed their boats. Their accounts come amid more than 50 U.S. maritime strikes across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean that have killed nearly 200 people.

The Trump administration says the operations are lawful and aimed at alleged narco-traffickers, but has not publicly provided evidence or identified victims. We meet fishing families trying to make sense of what they say happened, and the lives upended in its aftermath.iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-5835730/nx-s1-mx-5835730-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">Fisherman Jose Hernan Flores stands next to the Negra Francisca Duarte II, the boat he captains in San Mateo, Manta, Ecuador.

The Trump administration says the operations are lawful and aimed at alleged narco-traffickers, but has not publicly provided evidence or identified victims.

We meet fishing families trying to make sense of what they say happened, and the lives upended in its aftermath.





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