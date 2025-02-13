Ecuador's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Ohio Suburb

Luis Naula-Candelario, wanted for murder in Ecuador, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and ICE in Pickerington, Ohio. The arrest highlights the collaborative efforts between U.S. law enforcement agencies and international authorities in bringing fugitives to justice.

Luis Naula-Candelario, a 29-year-old man who had been on Ecuador 's most wanted list since at least 2022, was apprehended by authorities in a suburb of Central Ohio . Naula-Candelario was sought in connection with the 2019 murder of Brenda Alexandra Garcia Puya in Ecuador 's Cañar province. The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, in collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ), located Naula-Candelario at a residence on Heft Ct.

in Pickerington, Ohio, on Wednesday. Federal agents reported that Naula-Candelario exited the home after a brief standoff and was subsequently taken into custody. According to ICE's Detainee Locator System, an individual bearing the same name and nationality is currently detained at a facility in Calhoun County, Michigan. In a statement, Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, emphasized the collaborative efforts between the U.S. Marshals in Southern Ohio and ICE in apprehending violent fugitives. He highlighted the importance of information sharing and resource allocation among task force partners. Black assured that the U.S. Marshals would continue to support ICE in their immigration enforcement initiatives by locating and arresting individuals in the country illegally who are wanted for violent crimes. Naula-Candelario had been featured on the Ecuadorian National Police's Los Mas Buscados (Most Wanted) list since 2022 and remained on their most-wanted list for gender violence offenses in 2024





