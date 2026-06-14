Ecstatic Knicks fans celebrate breaking championship drought at San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank Center

Overjoyed Knicks fans poured out of Frost Bank Center after the Knicks prevailed over the Spurs.

New Yorkers converted the stadium into Madison Square Garden south for Game 5, as they traveled to Central Texas to see the historic night, the first“I’m very emotional.

We finally did it. I never had one in my lifetime. I’m still in shock,” said James Gabriel, 50. Joseph Gentile and his wife Carol Gentile 50, shared in the triumph after making a last-minute decision to travel from Manhattan to witness the historic moment.

“We couldn’t miss it,” Joseph said. “We knew, we had a feeling this was gonna be it. We decided Thursday morning, we said, eff it. Let’s do it.

We got on a plane. ” Jared Whitmore, 43, from Queens said that he “waited for this moment my whole life, I feel like I can die a happy man right now. I knew it. ”Knicks fans arrive in San Antonio to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans leave San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center after winning the NBA Finals.

“This is for my grandmother, who died a Knicks fan, who bled orange and blue. ”As the energy continued to grow, officers on horseback wearing protective gear moved into the crowd outside Frost Bank Center to manage the mass gathering, causing the crowd to disperse. Knicks fans celebrate after the team won its first championship in 53 years against the San Antonio Spurs. Spike Lee made an appearance and addressed Knicks fans.

He spoke to one fan privately and then waved to the rest of the group.





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