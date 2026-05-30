Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone: Revolutionizing Robotic Vacuum Mopping

Ecovacs' new Deebot X12 OmniCyclone ups the ante in robotic vacuum mopping with a water-spraying system that pre-treats dried spots. Despite some design quirks, the X12 OmniCyclone delivers impressive cleaning performance and robust features.

Ecovacs ' latest robotic vacuum , the Deebot X12 OmniCyclone, builds upon the success of its predecessors with enhanced mopping capabilities. While previous models focused on increasing pressure for roller mops, the X12 introduces a novel water-spraying system that pre-treats dried spots before mopping.

This is a first for Ecovacs and a significant advancement in robovac mopping technology. The X12 OmniCyclone maintains a conventional design, measuring 13.9 by 13.9 inches across and 3.9 inches tall, which may pose furniture clearance issues. It uses LiDAR for navigation and has TruePass Adaptive 4-wheel-drive for better traction and obstacle crossing. A new retractable Mop Roller Smart Cover protects the mop on carpets.

The dock houses a bagless dustbin, water tanks, and cleaning solution tanks. However, the vacuum's dustbin notifications seem based on time rather than actual capacity. Despite this, the Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone offers impressive mopping performance and robust cleaning features





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Ecovacs Deebot X12 Omnicyclone Robotic Vacuum Mopping Water-Spraying System Lidar Truepass Adaptive 4-Wheel-Drive

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