Economists Reveal Demand Fueled Post-Pandemic Inflation, Not Supply Chains

New research by Johns Hopkins and Northwestern economists shows that excessive fiscal and monetary stimulus drove post-pandemic inflation, not supply chain bottlenecks.

Two prominent economists have dismantled the widely accepted narrative that supply chain disruptions caused the recent surge in prices. Domenico Giannone of Johns Hopkins University and Giorgio Primiceri of Northwestern University argue that unexpectedly strong demand forces were the primary driver. Their findings challenge the conventional wisdom that dominated economic policy and financial journalism for several years. The researchers assert that the post-covid inflation surge was predominantly fueled by robust consumer spending and expansive government policies rather than logistical failures.

Core Mechanisms of Inflation Surge

Giannone and Primiceri utilized sophisticated economic models to isolate the specific factors contributing to price increases. They determined that demand forces accounted for approximately three-quarters of the inflation surge. This conclusion holds even when using alternative modeling methods that might favor supply-side explanations. The underlying logic is straightforward: when demand surges, both prices and economic activity rise simultaneously. In contrast, supply contractions typically cause prices to rise while economic activity weakens. The post-pandemic economy experienced rising prices alongside robust activity, signaling a demand-driven phenomenon.

Also read Trump says he doesn’t disagree with Vance that Iran war fueled GOP losses

The economists identified a combination of factors that created this surge in demand. These factors included surprisingly robust pent-up demand following pandemic restrictions. Consumers had accumulated savings and were eager to spend once barriers were removed. Additionally, expansionary fiscal policies played a significant role in stimulating economic activity. The Biden administration implemented massive spending programs that injected substantial liquidity into the economy. This fiscal stimulus provided households and businesses with purchasing power that exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Monetary policy further exacerbated the situation by maintaining an unusually accommodative stance. Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero for an extended period. This easy money approach allowed the effects of fiscal stimulus to amplify. The researchers note that these policies created an environment where demand outpaced the economy's ability to supply goods. Consequently, prices rose not because goods were scarce due to logistical issues, but because too much money chased too few available products.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

The prevailing narrative during the peak of inflation blamed global supply chain bottlenecks. President Biden repeatedly emphasized these disruptions as the primary explanation for high prices. He declared at a January 2022 news conference that inflation had everything to do with supply chains. This view was echoed by major financial institutions and news outlets. The New York Times published headlines such as "Supply chain snags continued to drive up prices in December." Such reporting treated supply-side constraints as an established fact rather than a contributing factor.

Even articles acknowledging strong consumer demand often framed it as secondary to supply issues. Journalists described demand as "colliding" with a fragile supply chain. This metaphor implied that supply was the passive victim of demand, rather than the demand itself being the cause. Ana Swanson and Jeanna Smialek reported that Americans spent money stored in banks, overwhelming global logistics. Fiscal and monetary policies were treated merely as aggravating circumstances rather than the root causes. This framing minimized the impact of government decisions on overall price levels.

Prominent economists like Paul Krugman also contributed to this misdiagnosis. Krugman initially insisted that the muted demand effects of government spending were vindicated. He later shifted his explanation to the "Great Resignation," arguing that labor shortages were the real culprit. He maintained that consumers were buying too many durable goods, such as stationary bicycles, which overwhelmed ports. This perspective ignored the broader macroeconomic picture of excessive aggregate demand. It focused on specific sectors rather than the systemic impact of fiscal and monetary expansion.

Real-World Impact and Policy Consequences

This mistaken diagnosis had significant real-world consequences for economic policy. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero through March 2022. Jerome Powell argued that inflation would subside as bottlenecks cleared naturally. He expressed little concern about restraining demand during this period. In September 2021, Powell suggested that worldwide inflation might be "good news." He reasoned that international inflation indicated temporary pandemic disruptions rather than national policy mistakes. This assessment delayed the necessary tightening of monetary policy.

Advertisement

The delay in raising interest rates allowed inflation to become entrenched. By the time the Federal Reserve began to act, inflation had reached forty-year highs. The delayed response increased the cost of bringing prices back under control. Consumers and businesses faced prolonged uncertainty regarding borrowing costs and pricing. The initial reluctance to acknowledge demand-side pressures prevented earlier corrective actions. This lag contributed to the severity and duration of the inflationary period.

The research by Giannone and Primiceri offers a revised understanding of this economic episode. It highlights the importance of considering fiscal and monetary policy in inflation analysis. Ignoring the role of demand forces led to an incomplete picture of economic drivers. Supply chain disruptions did occur, but they accounted for only ten percent of the inflation surge. The remaining ninety percent was driven by demand factors. This distinction is crucial for future policy design and economic forecasting.

Financial journalism also faces scrutiny for its adherence to the supply-chain narrative. Editors and reporters prioritized a simple explanation over a complex reality. They failed to adequately challenge the official narratives presented by policymakers. This failure contributed to public confusion and policy inertia. The new research provides a more accurate account of the forces at play. It underscores the need for rigorous analysis of demand-side factors in macroeconomic events.