Economist YouGov Poll Shows Democratic Split on Socialism and Capitalism

A new Economist and YouGov survey reveals a deep ideological rift within the Democratic Party regarding economic systems. While capitalism leads nationally, a significant portion of Democrats favor socialism.

A fresh survey conducted by Economist and YouGov indicates that a substantial number of American Democrats now view socialism as a more viable economic model than capitalism. The findings highlight a growing ideological fracture within the Democratic Party as the 2026 elections approach. This data comes at a critical time when the party is navigating intense internal debates between moderate factions and those who openly embrace socialist principles.

National Preferences Favor Capitalism Over Socialism

When asked to identify which system is superior, 51 percent of all respondents selected capitalism. Only 20 percent of the general public chose socialism as the better economic system. These national averages, however, mask significant polarization based on political affiliation. The survey, which took place between October 23 and 26 with 1,440 participants, shows that Republicans overwhelmingly prefer free-market systems. Specifically, 79 percent of Republicans said capitalism is better, compared to just five percent who preferred socialism.

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Democrats Split Between Socialism and Capitalism

Opinions within the Democratic Party reveal a stark divide that does not exist among other groups. Thirty-eight percent of Democrats stated they prefer socialism, while only 25 percent chose capitalism. Another 38 percent of Democratic respondents indicated they were not sure which system is better. This uncertainty and ideological shift are even more pronounced among those who identify as liberal. Among liberal Democrats, 45 percent chose socialism, whereas only 24 percent supported capitalism. In contrast, a plurality of independents, at 44 percent, preferred capitalism over the 21 percent who backed socialism.

Florida Senate Candidate Distance From Socialist Label

The ideological struggle is playing out in real-time across key electoral races, particularly in Florida. Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Despite this affiliation, Nixon has actively tried to distance herself from the socialist label during her campaign. She claimed that her association with the DSA was limited to specific policy alignments rather than a full ideological endorsement. Nixon stated she joined the organization because she aligns with them on fighting for adequate public housing. She also cited the need to fight for quality health care and ensure veterans are taken off the streets. Furthermore, she mentioned taking big money out of politics as a primary reason for her affiliation.

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Michigan Candidate Embraces Socialist Philosophy Publicly

In stark contrast to Nixon's approach, other Democratic candidates are proudly displaying the socialist banner. Colorado's Democrat congressional candidate Melat Kiros has explicitly endorsed socialist ideals. During an interview on PBS, Kiros argued that socialism delivers on the values of the Declaration of Independence more effectively than capitalism. When asked by host Hoover if socialism is superior, Kiros emphatically replied yes. She challenged the common narrative that capitalism is responsible for delivering people out of poverty in the United States. Kiros claimed that this perspective does not tell the entire story of economic progress and opportunity in the nation.

Backlash Against Socialism Grows in Michigan

While some candidates embrace these ideals, others face significant backlash from their own party members. In Michigan, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Muslim socialist Abdul El-Sayed in an open Senate race. This move signals a rejection of socialist candidates in that region. Other Michigan Democrats have also expressed concerns about the party's direction. Detroit City Council member Mary Waters, who originally endorsed Stevens in the primary, stated there is a disconnect in the Democratic Party. She noted that the embrace of socialist ideals creates friction with broader voter sentiments. This internal war between moderates and socialists continues to shape the political landscape heading into the election.