Economist Lover Calls Writer Ugly In Spreadsheet Reveal

Merritt Tierce details painful romance with economist who rejected her for lacking beauty and used data to track partners, sparking viral outrage.

Acclaimed author Merritt Tierce has exposed the details of a deeply damaging relationship with a muscular economist who told her she was not beautiful enough to be his girlfriend. The revelation comes from an excerpt of her new book, titled A Life in Men, which was published in The New Yorker magazine. This publication has triggered a widespread conversation on social media regarding self-worth and modern dating standards. Tierce describes the interaction as a pivotal moment that highlighted the cruel and transactional nature of her romantic involvement.

The Spreadsheet and The Cruel Rejection

The core of this painful revelation centers on a specific incident that occurred in the kitchen of the man's New York apartment. The economist lover presented Tierce with a detailed spreadsheet that listed his other paramours. He showed her this data in order to demonstrate how many people he had slept with and to compare his personal statistics with hers. This act of treating intimacy as a numbers game was the catalyst for his harsh verbal attack on her physical appearance.

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During this confrontation, the economist explicitly stated that he was not particularly attracted to Tierce. He explained that while he might choose her over someone described as gorgeous if they were stranded on a deserted island because she offered better conversation, he would feel ashamed of her in public. He believed that being seen with a more beautiful woman would have been a better reflection on his social standing among other people.

Meeting at Buvette and Initial Attractions

Tierce, a Los Angeles-based novelist and scriptwriter, noted that she met the man on the dating platform OkCupid. Their initial meeting took place at Buvette, a French bistro located in New York's West Village. From the moment she walked up to meet him, Tierce could tell that he was not blown away by her beauty. She described him as having a physique that resembled a Greek statue, though she later criticized his thin lips as being unsuitable for oral sex.

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Despite this immediate lack of physical admiration from the economist, Tierce, who was in her late forties at the time, decided to pursue a casual relationship that she initially hoped would become more serious. She attempted to convince herself that his emotional reserve was not a permanent rejection of her character. Instead, she focused on the intellectual connection, unaware of the depth of his judgment regarding her looks.

Extreme Efforts to Win His Affection

Tierce poured an enormous amount of time and emotional energy into trying to win the affection of the man she met in New York. She engaged in significant physical and emotional turmoil during their brief fling. On one Valentine's Day, she wrote him a three thousand four hundred word email dedicated to the romantic holiday. In stark contrast, he replied with a message consisting of only twenty-four words, stating merely that he was busy meeting with the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Her efforts to change her body to suit his preferences included taking up rock climbing, one of his hobbies. She hoped that becoming thin and muscular enough would allow him to fall in love with her. Their physical intimacy was also described as rough. At one point, they had sex that was so intense she tweaked her back and needed to visit a chiropractor the following day to recover from the strain.

Social Media Snubs and The Final Break

The economist lover rarely acknowledged their relationship on social media. He did not post any photos of Tierce on his Instagram feed, with one notable exception. He shared a single photo of them at a season wrap party for the hit Netflix show Orange Is The New Black, which Tierce suspected was intended solely to show off his connections to the entertainment industry. This photo was later taken down, further signaling his desire to hide her from his public persona.

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The relationship reached its end when the economist married another woman and proudly shared photos of himself with her on social media. This public display highlighted the spot Tierce had always occupied in his life but was never allowed to share publicly. He had also previously mentioned that a partnership was not real unless children were present, ignoring the fact that Tierce had her fallopian tubes tied years ago to avoid future pregnancies. Realizing there was no prospect of love and that the relationship was causing her pain, Tierce began ignoring him. She has since won a Whiting Award for her fiction work and continues to build her career as a writer for television and literature.