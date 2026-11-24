“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, Chair of NVIDIA's Board, said.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Economist John Burke explains NVIDIA has major impacts on the chip sector, data centers and artificial intelligence. The tech company’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang was briefly out of his job after it was learned he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The scandal caused sharp swings across the stock market. ”He’s the driving force behind Nvidia, so when he left for that brief period of time, everybody wondered what was going to happen to Nvidia," Burke said. NVIDIA released a statement on Monday about Huang’s reinstatement.

Also read Nvidia board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO and chairman

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1,400 points and 3.1%, the same day. Burke said the stock market’s decline has already affected retirement accounts, including 401s. He said the market has gone through a correction.

“It had a good day today. It recovered today,” Burke said.

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“NVIDIA itself was up over 30% today. So, if you just sat in this morning and put some money in NVIDIA by this afternoon, you’d have 30% more, but it’s still down from its peak and the market is down from its peak. That is the uncertainty. ” 19’s Caitlin McCarthy asked Burke how quickly retirement accounts and portfolios could recover.

“It’s been a 10% correction, so that could take a while,” Burke said. “When I say a while, I’m talking in terms of a week, not months, not years, but it could take weeks. ”