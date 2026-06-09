Economics A-levels surge in popularity as pupils shun arts

New data shows Economics is the fifth most popular A-level subject, while arts subjects like English Literature and Art and Design are declining in popularity.

Pupils are shunning arts A-levels in favour of more lucrative subjects, as new data shows Economics is in the top five most popular for the first time.

Some 46,365 pupils are finishing their Economics A-levels this summer, making it the fifth most popular subject after Maths, Psychology, Biology and Chemistry. Entries for Economics are up 11 per cent on the previous year, when it was ranked eighth most popular, and up 41 per cent on 2021, when it was 11th.

In contrast, only 32,890 pupils took English Literature, down 6 per cent on last year, and 40,015 took Art and Design, down 1 per cent. Those subjects are now ranked 11th and 10th in popularity respectively, having previously been 9th and 7th in 2021. The data is from regulator Ofqual, which publishes entries for exams by subject every year.

It comes after a damning report yesterday revealed graduates of Art and English degrees have some of the lowest average earnings - while Economics graduates have some of the highest.

Peter Watkins, of CFA Institute, a society for investment professionals, said: Economics entering the top five A-level subjects is a significant signal about how young people are thinking about the world of work and the skills they will need to succeed. Economics teaches students to understand choice, scarcity, incentives and trade-offs, all ideas that sit at the heart of how capital is raised, invested and allocated.

That young people are keen to develop their economic literacy suggests they see finance as a stable, resilient and long-term career choice. The data also showed business studies is now ranked the sixth most popular - its highest ranking on record - following a 4 per cent rise to 43,395.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, Drama suffered a 10 per cent drop to 6,710 entries, and Music suffered a 5 per cent drop to 4,635 entries. These are now ranked 25th and 29th respectively in terms of popularity. Most popular subjects 1. Maths (109,875) 2.

Psychology (76,765) 3. Biology (68,860) 4. Chemistry (61,910) 5. Economics (46,365) 6.

Business Studies (43,395) 7. History (43,150) 8. Physics (42,765) 9. Sociology (41,840) 10.

Art and Design (40,015) Source: Ofqual, number of entries per subject in 2026 In addition, GCSE entries for the 'tough' subjects of the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) have risen this year by 0.9 per cent. The EBacc is made up of English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language - and is favoured by universities.

Yesterday, a report by think tank Policy Exchange revealed half of all graduates are earning less than the median national wage five years after leaving university. However, Economics graduates are the second-highest earning after Medicine and Dentistry, with median earnings of £50,400 after five years.

In contrast, Performing Arts had the worst median earnings of £24,500, followed by Creative Arts and Design at £25,600. Meanwhile, graduates of English degrees were only earning £28,800, putting this subject in the bottom third of subjects for earnings. Data on graduate earnings by subject has only been available to pupils since the then Tory Government started publishing it in 2017. It is thought some of the changes in subject choices may be down to greater awareness of earning potential





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economics A-Levels Arts Subjects Pupil Choices Graduate Earnings Ofqual Data

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spyro Rebirth: New Flight Mechanics Take the Dragon to New HeightsThe trailer for the new Spyro game reveals an expansive free‑flight system, a return of Tom Kenny's voice acting, and a hint of an emotional storyline, suggesting a revitalised take on the classic franchise.

Read more »

Love Island USA Returns for New Season with New Contestants and New DramaLove Island USA has returned for its new season with a new group of contestants vying for a $100,000 prize. The show's format remains the same, with contestants coupling up to stay in the luxury villa and earning a shot at the prize. However, the show's host, Ariana Madix, has had to issue a message to viewers reminding them to be kind and respectful in their reactions to the show. The show's producers have also taken steps to ensure the contestants' safety and well-being, including reminding viewers not to contact the contestants' families or doxx them.

Read more »

Time machine: New app turns Lower Manhattan into 1776 Revolutionary New YorkA city-scale augmented reality experience that reframes New York City as the heart of the American Revolution will be available for free on phones.

Read more »

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Filming is Underway (But No, It’s Not For Reshoots)There may be Spider-Man filming going on in London, but don't get too excited about reshoots just yet.

Read more »