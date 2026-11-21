Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa calls herself an 'economic populist' as she weighs a data center moratorium and reduced ICE cooperation in Texas.

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-elect Gina Hinojosa discusses her proposed data center moratorium, immigration policy and working with Elon Musk on ‘Special Report. ’Texas' Democratic governor-elect, Gina Hinojosa, shared details about her political philosophy as she prepares to lead the Lone Star State.anchor Bret Baier on Thursday.

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"What I heard across the state is that people want a government that is going to roll up its sleeves and deliver. ", whose companies SpaceX and Tesla are both headquartered in Texas. Musk, who reportedly spent around $500 million on Republican candidates and causes in the midterm elections, predicted at this week's New York Times DealBook Summit that"the new governor is going to be quite moderate.

" NEW TEXAS GOVERNOR-ELECT STRIKES CONCILIATORY TONE TOWARD MUSK AFTER CAMPAIGNING AGAINST SPACEX DEAL Hinojosa is the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards won in 1990, a victory Hinojosa described as a"mandate for change. " The governor-elect said oneo f her first priorities is to impose a moratorium on new data center permits until new safeguards are put in place, though she doesn't expect data center companies to leave the state.

"I don't hate data centers," she told Baier. "I just hate the way they're taking advantage of Texans right now. ""We've had people killed, Americans killed, people mowed down in the streets," she said. "That needs to end.

I will not facilitate that.

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"who plan to end local law enforcement's cooperation with ICE, warning that doing so would be"of the worst derelictions of duty we've seen in a very long time. " Hinojosa said she makes a distinction between ICE and Border Patrol, saying she wants to strengthen border security through cooperation with the Trump administration, local law enforcement and Mexican counterparts. Texas Gov.

-elect Gina Hinojosa speaks to members of the media during a block walk campaign event in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2026. One Democrat says he favors Hinojosa's approach and her willingness to work with the Trump administration.

"I think if the takes a hard left, this will be a short-lived majority. And I feel the same for the great state of Texas," said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas.

"I think now that we have the power, we need to use it thoughtfully and carefully. "