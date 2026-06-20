Economic Adviser Urges Labour to Increase Borrowing Amid Debt Concerns

Jim O'Neill, an economic adviser to Andy Burnham, has called for bolder borrowing to invest, sparking debate over UK fiscal rules and debt levels as Burnham prepares to potentially become prime minister.

One of Andy Burnham 's key economic advisers has intensified the debate over Britain's fiscal future by urging Labour to embrace higher borrowing, a stance that has reignited concerns about the nation's mounting public debt should Burnham ascend to Downing Street.

Jim O'Neill, a former Treasury minister and co-president of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, argued that the government must be 'bolder about borrowing to invest' and suggested further examination of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's fiscal rules could unlock additional spending for growth-enhancing projects. Speaking to Sky News, Lord O'Neill, who served under George Osborne, clarified that he does not advocate scrapping the rules entirely but believes a more ambitious approach to investment borrowing is warranted.

He stressed that borrowing for projects with strong positive multiplier effects can be beneficial, countering a long-standing British skepticism that equates any debt with waste. His comments arrive at a pivotal moment, with widespread expectation that Burnham will become prime minister soon after his decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election. While Keir Starmer has vowed to resist any leadership challenge and not 'walk away', numerous Labour MPs are pressing him to cede power to Burnham promptly.

Lord O'Neill's remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Conservatives, who point to the precarious state of public finances. Senior Tory MP Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, warned that debt is already spiraling, with interest payments diverting funds from essential services like defence. He dismissed the idea of increased borrowing as 'dodgy accounting,' calling instead for 'hard choices.

' The political turbulence follows Burnham's own campaign rhetoric, where he called for abandoning '40 years of neoliberalism,' fueling speculation that he and potential Chancellor Ed Miliband would pursue a radical economic agenda. Financial markets reacted swiftly after the Makerfield result, with UK gilt yields rising to 4.84 percent by Friday's close, up from 4.76 percent the previous day.

Analysts note that while Burnham's ascendancy contributed to the jitters, the move also reflected worse-than-expected borrowing data for May, which showed public sector net borrowing excluding banks hitting £23.3 billion-a 30 percent year-on-year increase and £5.6 billion above the OBR's forecast. The fiscal constraints facing any future Burnham leadership are considerable. At present, UK public sector net debt stands at roughly £2.9 trillion, or about £100,000 per household.

Analysts at JPMorgan see a 'high risk' that Burnham would revisit fiscal rules despite recent denials, though they caution that any change must be carefully managed to avoid spooking markets. According to XTB's research director Kathleen Brooks, the gilt yield rise signals three things: Burnham is not the sole cause, excessive borrowing during stagnant growth is perilous, and Burnham would inherit extremely limited fiscal space if he ousts Starmer.

The core dilemma centers on whether a more expansive investment strategy, backed by markets if well-communicated, can stimulate growth without compromising fiscal sustainability-a debate that will shape Labour's economic platform and the UK's financial outlook in the months ahead





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Andy Burnham Jim O'neill UK Borrowing Fiscal Rules Debt Concerns Labour Party Gilt Yields Public Finances Economic Policy

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