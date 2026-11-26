“Despite inflation, political uncertainty and economic challenges,” said a San Diego CEO, “our economy continues to grow.”

Other issues have been recent stock market drops, artificial intelligence concerns, federal funding cuts, climate change and high gasoline prices. The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Econometer panel took time to point about the good aspects of the economy during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Alan Gin, University of San DiegoThe local housing market is slowly improving. Rent increases have slowed and are projected to be about 1.5% annually through 2029. They are still high, but renters now have more choices as thousands of apartments have been built since 2023. Prices for traditional single-family detached homes remain high, but there are more options on that front as well.

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More townhouses are being built compared to detached houses, and there is increasing use of accessory dwelling unitsWe’ve had a number of shocks that could have led us into recession, including the spike in oil prices, high tariffs, a weak housing market and tremendous policy uncertainty. Despite these, GDP has kept growing, and jobs have stayed firm. An important factor holding the economy up has been the AI investment boom.